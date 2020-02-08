Utah State holds the Boise State rally to win, 70-61

LOGAN – Although it was not quite the magical party night Aggie fans had hoped for, Utah State still managed to win a 70-61 win over Boise State on Saturday night in the Spectrum.

Sophomore center Neemias Queta led the way for the Aggies (8-5 in the Mountain West, 19-7 overall) with 21 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, while senior guard Sam Merrill totaled 17 points. Limited by error problems throughout the race, Merrill finished only four points shortly before becoming the fourth Aggie to reach 2,000 points for a career.

Utah State led with no less than 11 points in the second half, but the Broncos (8-5, 16-9) managed to move forward just one point further.

The Aggies, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday, were able to keep Boise State at bay this time, unlike the first match between the two rivals on January 18 in Boise. Utah State blew an 18-point lead in the last four minutes of the game and eventually lost 88-83 in the extension.

Saturday was also the 55th anniversary of when Aggie legend Wayne Estes scored his 2,001th career point, but died only a few hours later on the evening of February 8, 1965. and go to third place on the all-time scoring list, but the Bountiful High product picked up its fourth error at just 40 seconds in the second and scored only 23 minutes in total.

Merrill was still 4 for 7 out of the field and 8 for 8 out of the free throw line to help USU win the win.

Boise State guard Derrick Alston, center, grabs a rebound between Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) and guard Sean Bairstow (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State forward RJ Williams (23) hits the ball out of the hands of Utah State guard Sam Merrill (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State Guard Derrick Alston (21) his shot is blocked by Utah State Center Neemias Queta (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State guard Justinian Jessup (3) grabs a rebound alongside Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State coach Leon Rice yells at the referees after a player has been called up for a foul against Utah State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Utah State guard Sam Merrill (5) drives to the basket while Boise State center defends Robin Jorch (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Utah State guard Sam Merrill (5) drives to the basket while Boise State center defends Robin Jorch (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State ahead Riley Abercrombie hangs off the edge after a dive alongside Utah State Center Neemias Queta (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State guard Justinian Jessup (3) drives to the basket while Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) and guard Abel Porter (15) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Second-year forward Justin Bean ended with 16 rebounds to help USU win the rebound battle by 48 to 31. The rebounds were the key for the Aggies, who shot only 38% as a team and 2 went for 19 out of a 3-point range.

The Broncos, whose coaching staff includes former USU head coach Tim Duryea, shot 35.5% and went 6 out of 29. Justinian Jessup led Boise State with 20 points and Alex Hobbs added 15.