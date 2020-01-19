Utah State Football: The Aggies Team of the Decade 2010

Utah State Aggies quarterback Chuckie Keeton (16) throws against Utah at Logan Friday September 7, 2012.Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

OFFENSE

Strategist

CHUCKIE KEETON – A difficult call against Jordan Love, linked to the NFL, Keeton helped overturn the Aggie program, ending his first career in attack with 8,808 yards. Injuries plagued him after a record second year in 2012 which saw him set school records for TD passes (27), passing yards (3373) and percent completion (0.676).

Running backs

ROBERT TURBIN – Design the third best ground running season in school history in 2011 with 1,157 yards, while setting the school record for touchdown with 19 before leaving early for the NFL.

KERWYNN WILLIAMS – Williams was just behind Turbin’s phenomenal pace in 2012, delivering 1,152 yards while rushing for 15 touchdowns.

Utah State Aggies ball carrier Kerwynn Williams (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates at Logan on Saturday November 24, 2012. The USU defeated Idaho and won the WAC championship. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Wide receivers

HUNTER SHARP – The transfer to junior college was the main playmaker for the USU in 2014-2015, totaling 137 receptions for 1,774 yards and 16 touchdowns.

RON’QUAVION TARVER – The six foot three inch enlarger led the Aggies in all reception categories during each of his three years at Logan, ending his career in Utah with 160 catches, 1,880 yards and 18 affected.

Offensive line

TYLER LARSEN – The choice of the first team All-WAC (2011-12) and All-Mountain West (2013) was invited to the NFL Combine after having started a school record of 52 consecutive games.

JAMIE MARKOSIAN – The Juan Diego product has been in action every four years at Logan, winning all the honors of the conference after having started the 27 games to the left in 2012 and 13.

ERIC SCHULTZ – Started 40 games with the right tackler and the right guard from 2011-13, winning the honors of the first All-WAC team in 2012.

KEVIN WHIMPEY – Canada’s first All-Mountain West team pick in 2014 has started 40 of 41 left tackle games in its last three seasons in Utah.

QUIN FICKLIN – The All-MW center of the first team became a leader immediately after the transfer of BYU, bringing attitude and bluster to the O line of the USU in 2017 and 2018.

Wyatt Houston (83) of Utah State Aggies runs for a touchdown against Hawaii during NCAA football in Logan, Saturday November 2, 2013.Ravell Call, Deseret News

Tight end

WYATT HOUSTON – A close nod on Dax Raymond, Houston ranks second in Aggie’s tight close times in career receptions (86), receiving yards (933) and touchdown receptions (nine).

DEFENSE

Defensive ends

Utah State Aggies defensive end BJ Larsen (99) kicks quarterback John Wolford (10) of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Logan on Saturday September 13, 2014. USU won 36-24.Jeffrey D. Allred , Deseret News

B.J. LARSEN – The native of Logan played a school record of 53 games – totaling 94 tackles, 17 bags and 26.5 TFL – and was an All-MW selection of the first team in 2014.

Kyler Fackrell – Listed as an LB, Fackrell spent most of his time on the line and organized a huge senior season after missing all games except one in 2014 with a ripped ACL. The choice of MW from the first team led the country with five fumble recoveries, while stimulating the USU with 15 TFL and 12 quarters behind.

Nose guard

AJ PATAIALI’I – The transfer from Snow College saw action in 27 games from 2012-13, totaling 66 tackles and six TFLs.

DAVID MOALA – Strength in the nose in 2014 and in 15, Moala ended his career in Aggie with 58 tackles, including five bags and 14 TFL.

linebackers

BOBBY WAGNER – Tied to the top of the USU all-time tackle list with 446, the future Seahawks All-Pro was 2011 WAC defensive POY after totaling 147 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions.

Linebacker Zach Vigil of Utah State Aggies (53) tackles Air Force Falcons quarterback Kale Pearson (2) at Logan on Saturday October 11, 2014.Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

ZACH VIGIL – Mountain West’s 2014 player of the year has accumulated 389 tackles in total, including 156 in his last year. Clearfield High’s single outing also set a school record with 43.5 TFL.

NICK VIGIL – Selected twice in the first All-Mountain West team, Zach’s younger brother had 324 tackles in just three seasons before leaving a year earlier for the NFL.

DAVID WOODWARD – Limited to seven games as a junior in 2019, the first All-Mountain West LB team was one of the highest-rated linebackers in the country in 18 after compiling 134 tackles, five sacks, 12 TFL and two choices.

cornerbacks

Utah state top cornerback Jalen Davis leaves the field at the end of an Aggie training August 15, 2017 at Maverik Stadium in Logan.Jeff Hunter, for Deseret News

JALEN DAVIS – Selected by the AP All-American in the second team as a senior in 2017, Davis has been a high school anchor throughout his career, recording 11 interceptions and a school record with 37 break passes all starting 49 games.

NEVIN LAWSON – Choice of the first All-Mountain West team in 2013, Lawson started 40 games with the Aggies and ended his career with six INTs and 205 tackles in total.

safeties

FRANKIE SUTERA – The only Aggie in school history to have played four bowl games, the All-MW choice intercepted seven assists in its last year in 2014, which is tied for second in the history of the Mountain West’s unique season and most by an Aggie. since 1991.

BRIAN SUITE Unable to play his first year due to an injury, the Hawaiian native who is currently battling a rare form of cancer has started all but two games in his last three seasons, totaling 226 tackles and eight interceptions.

Utah State Aggies place kicker Dominik Eberle (62) spikes a field goal during the Utah State versus BYU football match at LaVell Edwards stadium in Provo on Friday, October 5, 2018.Steve Griffin, Deseret News

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

DOMINIK EBERLE – Selected in the first All-Mountain West team in second year and senior and finalist of Lou Groza in 2017, Eberle has eight school records, including scored points (359) and field goals (64), while finishing 167 for 167. in the PAT.

Punter

AARON DALTON – Hindered by injuries at the end of its career, the Viewmont High product reached an average of 42 meters per punt in 2017, including 10 of more than 50 meters.

Return specialist

SCARVER SOAP – The Vegas speedster returned a five-touchdown record in his first three seasons with the Aggies, and led the country back in 2018 with an average of 33.7 yards.