Utah State beats UNLV after big nights from Queta, Merrill

LOGAN – It was not easy, but the New Year’s resolution of the Aggies to avenge a loss of 17 points at UNLV on January 1 was realized in the Spectrum on Wednesday evening.

Sophomore center Neemias Queta and senior guard Sam Merrill combined for 41 points to lead Utah State to a 69-54 victory over the rebels.

Down with four points with just over 11 minutes left in the second half, the Aggies (7-5 ​​in the Mountain West, 18-7 overall) shot back behind Queta and Merrill to UNLV (6-5, 11-13 ). third straight loss.

“Our student body was great; it was electric in the Spectrum in the second half, “said USU head coach Craig Smith.” And we finally gave them something to cheer in the second half. “

Queta connected through 8 of 11 field goal attempts and went 5 for 7 out of the free throw line on the way to scoring 21 points. The native Portugal, who did not play in USU’s 70-53 loss at UNLV due to injury, also pulled down six rebounds and handed out five assists during 36 minutes of play without committing an error.

“(Queta) was great tonight, and he just watched him all day and certainly in the second half,” said Smith. “He only came out when there were 13 seconds left. I kept asking him,” Are you good? Are you good? “And he said,” Yes, coach, I’m good. “

“… But we were driving those guys in the second half.”

Merrill, who played only one minute in the entire game, gained 20 points despite an off-night shooting (5 for 14 from the field and 2 for 8 from the 3-point range, but 8 of 10 from the free-throw line) .

Battered and bruised, Merrill still laid down 15 of his points in the second half, leaving the home team defeating the Rebels 29-10 in the last 11 plus minutes.

“The first half was similar to what happened at their place in the first game,” Merrill said. “… In the second half we really started moving the ball and brought it to Neemi and defended very well.

“That was a tough race for us and showed how difficult we are as a team.”

Utah State shot 50% as a team, while he went 6 for 16 out of 3-point range and won the recurring battle 34-26. UNLV got 15 points from Bryce Hamilton, but the rebels shot only 34% of the field, including 4 for 15 from the perimeter.

After trailing 5-2 to start the game, the Aggies took a 9-0 point ahead of six points – their biggest advantage in the first half. But the rebels reacted promptly with a 9-0 spurt of themselves and the two teams were tied four times while they acted seven times.

UNLV managed to take a 29-27 lead in the locker room thanks to a quirky pass from Brock Miller that led to a basket of former Utah moving forward Donnie Tillman with 26 seconds. Merrill then missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the opening half, leaving the Aggies two points behind after shooting from 45.8% of the field to 46.2% with UNLV.

The second half began in a terrible form for the state of Utah, with the Aggies giving six straight points to the rebels during a wild few minutes that led Smith to timeout at 17:39 with the Aggies trailing 35-27. After the timeout, the Aggies switched to zone and held the rest of the game to a zone for most of UNLV’s possessions.

“We were eight hours lower during that timeout, but I thought from that moment on our boys played with much balance and a lot of confidence and great tenacity,” said Smith. “Certainly changing our defense really helped because they are a burden.”

But the rebels still managed to stay in the lead for a few minutes and went 44-40 with 11.30 to go on a step-back 3-pointer from Elijah Mitrou-Long. But Merrill’s six straight points in the next few minutes helped the Aggies crack their first half-second lead, and when Miller fired a pass into the wing that led to a slamming opinion of Queta, the Spectrum crowd, forcing UNLV to explode head coach TJ Otzelberger suddenly called his team out 48-44.

The rebels recovered to bring the score to 48-48 with just over eight minutes to go, but Merrill hit his first 3-pointer of the game moments later, and the senior continued to follow the road and eventually hit a few free throws to increase USU’s lead to 59-49 with 4:52 left, and the Aggies continued to extend that advantage.