Utah State Basketball: how Justin Bean became a reliable double double producer

Loading...

LOGAN – While Justin Bean's play style would suggest that the second-year forward has "Eye of the Tiger" playing in a continuous loop in his head at a very high volume, there is evidence that Bean can really delay things in occasions.

Last fall, the 6-foot-7-foot Aggie posted a couple of YouTube videos of himself playing versions of "Over the Rainbow" and "Imagine" on the ukulele. While Bean's vocal abilities will not be confused with Judy Garland or John Lennon, there is something comforting in seeing that the old Oklahoma footstep sweetly delivers a timeless classic on a simple instrument.

Of course, Bean is also not wearing a facial mask (he suffered a broken nose during a preseason practice), he has no braces on his upper teeth (he had two teeth struck during the Utah state's season opening victory over the state of Montana) and shows no recent cuts or bruises (apparently in each game) in those videos, so it looks much more like a devoted gentile missionary than the Aggie more likely to have the terms "full inclination", "total" and "hard" – nosed ”repeatedly attached to his name by each TV announcer who calls a USU game.

Utah State forward Justin Bean reacts after Fresno State dumped the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, AP

"We have many boys who work as hard as they can and play very hard," says USU head coach Craig Smith, "but obviously Justin is just a different guy." It is very elastic. He is very active. He has a nose for the ball. He is like a central linebacker, you know what I mean? He only finds the ball; The ball only comes to him all the time. And that is not an accident. It's a talent. "

And that "talent" was incredibly cheap for the Aggies, who initially welcomed the currently sixth player in the nation to bounce 11.4 boards per game as a preferred entry before the start of the 2017-18 season.

Bean would probably have been more wanted after leaving high school, but after averaging almost 22 points and 11 rebounds per game during the regular season of his third year, Bean broke an ACL in practice as Southmoore High School while preparing to The state playoffs. That February He underwent surgery in April and miraculously managed to return in October in time for the beginning of his senior season, but Bean could not put the same type of numbers, averaging 16 points and nine rebounds per game.

During that period, Bean and his father, Gordon, approached several college basketball programs, most of them in Intermountain West. Originally from Utah County, Gordon Bean played basketball at Ricks College and Idaho State University, and was part of the last ISU team that advanced to the NCAA tournament. Although he and the 16th-seeded Bengals ended up losing to UNLV, 95-70, in the first round at the Huntsman Center, old Bean wanted his son to have some similar experiences.

“He just clicked for me: this child is going to be good. Although he has progressed at a much faster rate than I thought he would be, to be honest with you. "- Former USU assistant coach Spencer Nelson, on Justin Bean

By the time Justin was called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Nevada Reno Mission, it seemed that he could go to the University of Utah as a passenger. But during the 2016-17 season, former USU assistant coach Spencer Nelson received an email from Gordon Bean with outstanding videos of Justin's prep race, and after seeing only about 10 seconds, Nelson remembers thinking: " This child has a chance. "

A Pocatello native who grew up watching Idaho state basketball, Aggie's all-time great player also served a mission in Oklahoma, so Nelson admits to having a "weak point in my heart" immediately for Gordon and Justin Bean

"Certain things simply transfer from one level to another, and after watching more videos, you could tell that Justin played very, very hard and had a nose for the ball," says Nelson. “He also had a great feeling for the game. … At that time, I went to (former USU head coach Tim) Duryea and said, "I think we have a candidate without an appointment."

Realizing that other programs showed some interest in Bean, Nelson took advantage of some random schedules. The Aggies would soon play against Nevada in Reno and, at that time, Bean was serving on the campus of the University of Nevada. A call to the mission house in Nevada led to a lunch summit at a subway restaurant in the Reno area that included Nelson, the president of the Bean and Bean mission and several snacks.

"The mission president was trying to sell me to Justin, while I tried to sell Justin in the state of Utah," Nelson recalls. "We didn't have a scholarship at that time for him, but he really wanted me to come to Utah State and Utah State was lucky enough to get it."

After completing his two-year mission, Bean appeared in Logan in the summer of 2017 just as the Aggies were preparing to embark on a 10-day basketball tour of Italy. Nelson says that Bean played very hard "but it looked like a chicken with a severed head" because everything was going so fast.

But when the state of Utah came to play a preseason exhibition game, Nelson says Bean made a play he will never forget: after scoring a couple of baskets at the beginning of the game, he was running through the middle of the floor in transition when a Guard made an awkwardly timed pass that could have been bad for the Aggies. But a hurry Bean made it a great move by making a touch pass that led to a tray for another teammate.

"He just clicked for me: this boy is going to be good," Nelson said. "Although, to be honest, it has progressed at a much faster rate than I thought it would."

Bean finished in red during the 2017-18 season, a 17-17 campaign that ended up being the last year in the state of Utah for Duryea and his staff. At the press conference that announced his hiring in March 2018, the new head coach Craig Smith was asked to describe his playing style.

"We're going to be the toughest guys," Smith proclaimed. "We will be generous, dive into the floor, play an aggressive defense from man to man. We will accelerate the pace, but we will play in attack. We will be in attack mode all the time."

Utah head coach Craig Smith celebrates forward Justin Bean (12) after the Aggies defeated New Mexico 71-55 during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero / Herald Journal via AP)

AP

Although Aggie fans didn't know it at the time, that seems to be the perfect description of the way Justin Bean plays basketball. However, Bean himself admits that he hesitated a little to accept that Smith really meant what he had said.

But Bean quickly discovered that he and Smith are related spirits when it comes to basketball.

"He said at our first individual meeting that I was his type of player, but I really didn't know if he was just saying that or not," says Bean. "… But after we started practicing, he gave us many free reins as players to simply be players, and I got to love Coach Smith's playing style."

Bean literally exploded on the scene before the start of the 2018-19 season by winning the slam dunk contest at a "meet the team" event. Thanks to their athletic, energetic and enthusiastic attitude, Utah state fans who knew little about the specialization in exercise science before that night, suddenly began to enjoy every apparition, holding cans of beans in the stands while singing "Beeeean ! " to play.

"I honestly thought they were booing me the first time because it's a kind of roar," Bean admits with a smile. “I repeated the last plays in my head trying to remember if I had done something wrong. After a while I listened a little more and listened to what they said, which was really humiliating. ”

Thanks to his game inspired during the first half of last season, Bean, and his teammate Abel Porter, passed the status of walk-on to a scholarship athlete at the end of January. He continued to support that confidence of Smith and his staff in the final stretch, leaving the bench to average 4.1 points, 3.8 minutes and 12.1 minutes per game for an Aggie team that won 28 games, took the regular season conference titles and postseason and I went to the NCAA tournament.

“My dad always showed me his watch; now we both have watches, "says Bean." His is leather, while mine is a Fossil watch. I think mine is a little cooler. "

Although pre-season expectations were historically high for the Aggies who entered this season, things certainly have not been easy for Bean this season thanks to the broken nose that led him to wear a mask until recently, as well as broken teeth. They brought surgery to the mouth in the middle of the night and put braces on again for the first time since high school.

But overcoming challenges like that seems to be second nature to Justin Bean.

"The guy received a double double with two fractured teeth," says Smith about Bean's 13-point performance and 10 rebounds in the US state victory over Montana, one that continued with 18 points and nine rebounds only nights later in The Aggies Weber state blowout. “He never complained. Some boys would have dated three weeks with that, but he was there competing again. ”

Through the first 14 USU games of his second season, Bean has averaged 13.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 30.3 minutes per night. He already has 160 rebounds, 51 more than last season, and is fourth in the nation with eight double doubles. If the season ended today, Bean's 11.4 RPG would leave him with the 15th best average for an Aggie. But most notably, he would be the only player in the Top 20 who averaged more than 10 rebounds per game during a season since Mike Santos achieved 11.3 rebounds per night during the 1976-77 season.

Bean's high game this year is the most obvious reason why the Aggies have a 12-2 start, despite the fact that second-year center Neemias Queta has barely been able to play this season due to a knee injury. In fact, Bean's offensive rebound and recoil with 0.2 seconds remaining in overtime was the difference in the USU 76-74 victory over South Florida, and added 14 points and 13 rebounds while playing the 45-minute victory of overtime from the state of Utah against the state of Fresno.

It is obvious that playing a few extra minutes does not bother Bean.

"That guy is relentless," says Smith about his second-year striker. "I got to the point where I knew we hadn't taken it out (against Fresno State), but you know what, we're going to ride it because the guy is like the Energizer bunny." I don't know if he ever gets tired. "