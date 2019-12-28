Utah State Basketball: Aggies roll to easily win over NAIA Eastern Oregon

Loading...

LOGAN: Exactly one year after winning 27 points in Eastern Oregon, the Aggies fared much better against the NAIA climbers in the rematch on Saturday afternoon, despite having Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta on the bench throughout the game

"It was a great team effort," said USU head coach Craig Smith about USU's 129-61 victory at the Spectrum. "We play very hard and very disciplined, and you can see that the boys have a lot of fun while we are out there."

The Aggies (13-2) dominated the climbers (7-6) even without the services of Merrill and Queta, who scored almost half of the USU points in the 84-57 victory last year (Merrill had 28 points in that game and Queta scored 13) Merrill has been fighting a bad ankle all season, while Queta, who faced an opposing player in the Utah state victory over Florida last week, is expected to return to the action on Wednesday when the Aggies resume Mountain West plays at UNLV.

Without Merrill and Queta, the state of Utah only dressed nine players, but eight of those nine ended up scoring in double figures, while the only one who did not, the guard Diogo Brito, accumulated 11 best assists and nine rebounds. to go with his five points.

As a team, the Aggies totaled a school record of 36 assists on their way to the third largest margin of victory in USU history. The 129 points of the Aggies were also the most scored in a regulation contest by a team from the state of Utah and the total with the highest score since USU accumulated 140 points in a triple overtime loss to UNLV in 1985.

“I love how we play; I thought we really shared the ball, ”said Smith. "It's amazing how that works, when you share the ball, you suddenly start throwing the ball much better." I don't say we were selfish before, but you can see that our offense is really starting to gain momentum here in the last three or four games. "

Utah State shot 58.2% as a team for the game, including an impressive 69.4% in the second half, and managed to stretch a 66-30 lead at halftime to 72 points in the last minute of the game. The Aggies also outperformed the much smaller climbers by a margin of 63-24.

Although sometimes he was clearly fatigued, no one seemed to enjoy more than the center of the USU Kuba Karwowski, who left the bench to score 16 points and shoot down eight rebounds in 18 minutes. The 7-foot-2-inch young man, who started early in the season, had not seen action in the game since his appendix was removed a month ago.

"That was my first game after two days of practice, so I can still feel that I am not fit as I am supposed to be," Karwowski said. “But I was surprised to play as I played today. I feel healthy and I'm ready to leave. "

Second-year guard Brock Miller led the Aggies with 25 points and four triples, while strikers Justin Bean and Alphonso Anderson joined Karwowski with 16 points. Senior forward Roche Grootfaam, who has seen little action this season due to a knee injury, left the bench to contribute 13 points in just 14 minutes.

“It felt great; It has been a long process with my injury and all that, "Grootfaam said." It felt good that my coach trusted me to get me out and believe I will do the job. "It felt great to be out there."

Utah state freshman Sean Bairstow set the personal record in points (14), rebounds (six) and minutes (31), while Trevin Dorius center and junior guard Abel Porter finished with 12 points

In addition to his 16 points, Bean also made 12 rebounds to reach his ninth double double of the season despite playing with a heavy heart. Moore's sophomore, Oklahoma, had his parents and many other family members observe from the Spectrum posts after the funeral of his maternal grandfather, Keith Hart, on Friday in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Bean started the game but was eliminated in less than four minutes with the Aggies up 13-9. With the sophomore on the bench, USU fought during his only hard leg of the afternoon, which led Smith to connect the energetic striker back into the game three minutes later.

Until 17-12 at that time, the Aggies quickly began to cry with Bean back on the floor, making a 24-6 run during the next six minutes that set the tone for the rest of the contest.

"The game changed, and it's fun after watching this game last year. Last year was a very slow start for both teams," said Smith. "… But last year we put Bean, and that was when Bean started playing more a year ago tonight on December 28 because the game changed last year when we put him in the game."

"Tonight, we are scoring, but then we shot like four triples in a row and we had no ball movement, there were no offensive rebounds." And then we put it back, and the next thing you know is that the lead just goes off. Obviously, Justin is playing at a very, very high level, and the boys feed on his intensity and his hardness, and he knows how to play. So, generally, good things happen when you are on the floor. "

The largest player in Eastern Oregon, senior 7-foot center Jared Schetzle, committed a foul early in the second half. But despite playing only 12 minutes, Schetzle still led the Mountaineers with 13 points, while junior guard Max McCullough added 12 when the EOU shot only 32.4% as a team.