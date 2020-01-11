Utah State Basketball: 3 Points To Remember From Aggies' 80-70 Win Against Nevada

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State made an emphatic statement ending its streak of three consecutive losses, beating Nevada 80-70 on Saturday night at the Spectrum in an Aggies-led game with no less than 18 points.

Here are three takeaways that defined the game:

Utah State made 10 of its first 25 shots while Nevada had only 3 of 19 hits, while the Aggies took a 24-8 lead, going up 16 on an Abel layup Wear with 7:49 to go until half time. USU pulled 46.3% of the field in the game, while maintaining the Wolf Pack at 39%.

The Aggies had a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint and outscored Nevada 43-28.

Neemias Queta had a big game to follow USU, with 19 points, seven rebounds and an assist. Sam Merrill added 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as four Aggies finished double-digit and each Utah State player scored. Jalen Harris of Nevada peaked 31 points in a lost effort.

Saturday, January 18, at Boise State, 8 p.m. MST