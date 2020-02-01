Utah State Aggies recruiting update with signing day approaching

LOGAN – Gary Andersen, head coach of Utah, did not say much for recruitment in December at the end of the early signature period.

His team was in the middle of preparations for the Frisco Bowl – they were in Texas throughout the signing period – so the focus of Andersen and that of Aggie-Nation was largely on the final game of a bittersweet 2019 season.

As such, the coach kept his comments short when it came to USU recruitment class 2020, where Andersen said things like “it was a good day”, “everyone we expected to sign” and “this class was always about quality no quantity. ‘

Utah State signed eight recruits that day, three of whom – declining Elelyon Noa (La Mesa, California), defensive back Xavion Steele (Fullerton, California) and punt Stephen Kotsanlee (Melbourne, Australia) – enrolled.

The other five, including defensive linemen Poukesi Vakauta (Euless, Texas), James Hansen (Riverside, California), linebacker Dahlin Mesake (Las Vegas), safety Luke Marion (Tualatin, Oregon) and back run Isaiah Afatasi (Salt Lake City) made for a solid, if small class.

In what then appeared to be a disposable line, Andersen added one last tip about the Aggies’ recruitment efforts, namely that they had not been done.

“We will continue to work to complete this lesson up to and including February’s signature day,” he said.

Utah State has done exactly that.

Despite some unrest in the coaching staff, including the arrival of the new offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder, USU is ready to add at least nine additional recruits to the 2020 class when the day starts on February 5, according to 247Sports.

The Aggies currently have hard verbal commitments from broad receivers Justin McGriff (North Miami Beach, Florida) and Otto Tia (Layton, Utah), defensive back Jakob Robinson (Orem, Utah) and Bowen Fjord (Boerne, Texas) offensive lineman Justice Ena ( Smithfield, Utah), tight end Broc Lane (Gilbert, Arizona), long snapper Jacob Garcia (Anaheim, California) and kicker Joey Rouly (Anaheim, California).

They also received a commitment from punter / kicker Ryan Marks (Farmington, Utah), who will complete a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before joining the Aggies.

Finally, USU is expected to add JUCO transfer Cooper Jones (Elko, Nevada), a running / point returner who last played at Butte Community College, in Oroville, California, where he returned 21 points for 239 yards on an average of 11.4 yards per return.

McGriff is the headliner of the attack-heavy group, as a three-star JUCO prospect who was originally involved with the University of Nebraska. He is the third highest rated commit in Utah State history, per composite ratings of 247Sports. Garcia is another highlight and is rated by 247Sports as the number 1 long snapper in the country.

A name to be aware of is quarterback Yaro Duvalko (Vancouver, Washington). A long-time USU duty, Duvalko dissolved on January 27, in the aftermath of Mike Sanford Jr. who left the state of Utah to take the offensive coordinator task in Minnesota. Duvalko recently visited UNLV, but still has an offer from the state of Utah.

“I still have an offer from Utah State,” Duvalko told Brandon Huffman of UStateAggies. “Coach (Bodie) Reeder had a home visit with me last week. Their plan for me is gray shirt. Coach (Mike) Sanford’s new position in Minnesota has a major impact on my decision. I had a great relationship with him and at the time he made it a very comfortable place to commit to Utah State. I also think a lot about Coach Reeder. “

Although the loss of Duvalko would be felt, Andersen feels good about his quarterback room, including Henry Colombi, Andrew Peasley, Cooper Legas and Josh Calvin.

“Those guys are going to compete against each other,” Andersen said. “Cooper (Legas) and Josh (Calvin) don’t sit there and say they don’t want to compete. They all fight and compete in those institutions.”

Andersen noted that the athletics of Legas and Peasley in particular will be used next season, whether or not they get the starting node.

Colombi is currently leading the field when it comes to the first string quarterback position, and there will be a single quarterback.

“Yes, a quarterback will start, there is no doubt,” Andersen said. “At the moment Henry is there because he has the upper hand. He has had the repetitions. “

There remains the possibility that Utah State could add talent through the transfer portal, while Utah Devonta’e traces Henry-Cole as a rumor possibility. When he joins the Aggies – late Friday night he seemed to tweet in favor of BYU – he would follow in the footsteps of former teammates Siaosi Mariner, Caleb Repp and Nick Heninger.

About recruiting graduate transfers and / or those who enter the transfer portal, Andersen said: “The most important thing is to identify and understand that the children are not perfect, coaches are not perfect and do not fit perfectly. You cannot just get an opinion about a young man in the portal because he is leaving a program You have to find out why You have to find out the situations and scenarios of what exactly happened to enable him to get into the portal … good recruitment. That’s why we want them now. Something may have gone wrong for them in the portal. “

All in all, Utah State should have at least 16 players in recruitment class 2020, which will be a long way to replace 15 departed seniors, as well as quarterback Jordan Love.

Source: UStateAggies