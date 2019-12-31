Utah State Aggies preparing for UNLV Runnin rebels along the way, undefeated to the San Diego state Aztecs at home

Loading...

LOGAN: Having survived the discomfort of playing two games of Mountain West in early December, it seems that the Aggies of the State of Utah actually are heading to the conference action with a little advantage over most of the league.

Thanks to the victories over the state of San Jose and the state of Fresno, the state of Utah (13-2 overall, 2-0 in the MW) is tied for first place in the conference standings before the game of the Wednesday night at UNLV (6-8, 1-0)

No. 13 San Diego State (13-0, 2-0) and New Mexico (13-2, 2-0) also have two victories at the conference already in their belts thanks to Mountain West's plan to advance the game of the league to help the postseason tournament avoid conflicts with other big events in Las Vegas. And the surprising Aztecs, who are currently number 1 in the country in the NET ranking, will put their impeccable record on the line Wednesday at home against the state of Fresno (4-9, 0-2) before traveling to Cache Valley to face the Aggies on Saturday night in the Spectrum.

"I said on media day," they are loaded, "and they are," USU head coach Craig Smith said of the Aztecs. "They are very, very good, so we will have a very difficult week. … It is always difficult to enter UNLV and win, it is always difficult to go anywhere on the road and win, and UNLV has a new coach, so they are doing some things differently. "

Of course, Smith is also very familiar with the new head coach of the Rebels, T.J. Otzelberger Smith and Otzelberger overlapped for two seasons in the Summit League while training in the states of South Dakota and South Dakota, respectively.

Smith and the Coyotes were 22-12 and took first place in the regular season in 2016-17, but were eliminated from the postseason tournament by Otzelberger and the fourth-seeded Jackrabbits, who advanced to the NCAA Tournament. During Smith's fourth and final year in South Dakota, the Coyotes won 26 games and finished second behind the Jackrabbits during the regular season, but then lost to South Dakota in the postseason tournament championship game.

While Smith led Utah State to a 28-7 record last year, Otzelberger led the Jackrabbits to a second consecutive 28-win season that ended with a loss to Texas in the NIT. The former assistant of the State of Iowa and Washington was hired by UNLV a little over a week later to replace Marvin Menzies, who was fired after spending 48-48 during his three years as head coach of the Rebels.

Although UNLV has not had a great start during Otzelberger's inaugural season, the rebels have lost three games in overtime while playing against players such as Cal, UCLA, Cincinnati and Kansas State. In the common games with the Aggies, UNLV was beaten by Brigham Young, 83-50, in Vivint Arena, the same place where the State of Utah lost to the Cougars, 68-64, a week later. And both Utah State (77-70) and UNLV (81-80) managed to beat Fresno State in overtime, although the Rebels victory came in Fresno.

Directed by Amauri Hardy (15.2 ppg, 34 triples), UNLV has three double-digit scorers and averages 68.2 ppg, good for ninth place in Mountain West. On the contrary, the Aggies are first in the conference in scoring offense (81.8 ppg) and second in scoring defense (56.3 ppg), while the Rebels (68.5 ppg) are fifth in defense.

Smith expects Neemias Queta to return to the field on Wednesday for the first time since the second-year center injured his knee during USU 65-62's victory over Florida on December 21. The expectation at that time was that the injury was not as serious as the one that marked the Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year 2019 during the first nine games of the season.

Second-year forward Justin Bean currently leads Mountain West in rebounds (11.5 rpg) and is second in field goal percentage (.526), ​​while senior guard Sam Merrill is third in scoring (17.7 ppg).

"We finished the game without an 11-2 conference, although our record is obviously 13-2, but I thought we were running our business," Smith said. "… Now we enter the league game, although technically it has already started. It's just that now it seems that it's time to play the league.

"It's a great time of the year. It's an exciting time of the year. And we're going to have to play well to win at UNLV."