Utah State Aggies offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., hired by Minnesota Golden Gophers

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second year in a row, the Aggies of the State of Utah must find a new offensive coordinator.

On Friday, Yahoo's Pete Thamel reported that the Minnesota Golden Gophers were going to hire Mike Sanford Jr. for the same position, and the program officially announced the hiring a few hours later.

Sanford Jr. will also be the Golden Gophers quarterback coach after they finished 11-2 this season and beat the Auburn Tigers in the Outback Bowl.

The 37-year-old has made numerous stops across the country, and was head coach in Western Kentucky before joining the Aggies before the 2019 campaign with head coach Gary Andersen.

David Yost left Logan after a tremendously successful season as an offensive coordinator to join former Utah state head coach Matt Wells on Texas Tech staff.

Whoever hires the Aggies to replace Sanford Jr. will lead an offensive in 2020 that will lose star quarterback Jordan Love, race leader Gerold Bright and lead catcher Siaosi Mariner.