Utah State Aggies loses to UNLV Runnin & # 39; Rebels

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Bryce Hamilton scored 20 points on 9 of 11 shots and UNLV handed defending champion Utah State his first loss at the Mountain West Conference, 70-53, Wednesday night.

Amauri Hardy added 14 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 for the Runnin ’Rebels (7-8, 2-0), who won their third straight game.

Justin Bean had his tenth double double of the season, 17 points and 10 rebounds, for the Aggies (13-3, 2-1), who had won three straight games and six of seven. Sam Merrill added 10 points.

Marvin Coleman's triple with just under eight minutes by the end of the first half gave UNLV a 22-12 lead. Utah State quickly reduced that to 3, but 10 points in a row helped Runnin's Rebels maintain a 37-26 lead in half.

UNLV opened it with a 15-3 run to lead 62-39 with 5:28 to play. The winners shot 45% while the state of Utah was at 33%, going 2 of 19 from a range of 3 points, and bouncing 41-29.