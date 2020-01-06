Utah start-up TaxBit sets aside $ 5 million to develop its cryptographic reporting platform

Loading...

DRAPER – Make no mistake, when it comes to mandatory national annual tax returns, the Internal Revenue Service thinks cryptocurrencies are definitely one thing.

And Utah tech startup TaxBit announced Monday $ 5 million in new funding to continue developing its innovative software platform that aims to help the growing number of cryptocurrency users and investors to stay in good grace with the US government’s tax collection agency.

Cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and ethereum, are internet-based exchange media that use encrypted functions to perform financial transactions. Cryptocurrencies have grown significantly since their first appearance in 2009 and current estimates indicate that there are more than 2,300 different currencies traded and used.

As of the 2019 taxation year, the ubiquitous IRS “long form” 1040 includes the following question: “At any time during 2019, did you receive, sell, send, trade or otherwise acquire a financial interest in a virtual currency? “

The simple investigation leaves little room for imagination or interpretation and reporters should know that the IRS expects anyone who has had financial transactions involving digital currencies, based on decentralized blockchain technology, be ready to detail these transactions and any subsequent financial gain. or loses related to their use.

TaxBit co-founder and CEO Austin Woodward said that the era when cryptocurrencies were too esoteric to attract the attention of tax entities was over, with approximately 17 million Americans dabbling in digital currencies and l ‘Utah is among the top five states for per user per capita.

“There is a misconception that cryptography was nowhere to be found and a way to hide income or escape tax … which is really not the case,” said Woodward. “What are the reporting requirements, and what you are responsible for in your filings, has been a point of confusion … and reporting can be very complicated.”

Woodward said that TaxBit alleviates this confusion and was designed to be the “TurboTax for crypto”. The platform, he said, easily syncs with a user’s digital wallet or crypto exchange account and automates the reporting process by extracting the necessary data and filling out the required tax reports. .

TaxBit was launched a year ago and while its main product is aimed at individuals with cryptocurrency tax obligations, it has also created a business product to help cryptocurrency exchanges and merchants on the commercial side of the transaction universe.

The company’s $ 5 million seed fund included investments from TTV Capital, Valar Ventures, Dragonfly Capital Partners, Collaborative Fund, Winklevoss Capital, Global Founders Capital, Table Management and local venture capital firm Album VC, who previously led TaxBit’s pre-seed financing round.

The Winklevoss funding is one of the efforts launched by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the same twins and former Harvard students made famous in the film “Social Network” about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and the genesis of the social media giant. The Winklevoss is said to have obtained $ 65 million in settlement in a lawsuit against Zuckerberg to break into the cryptocurrency markets.

Sterling Witzke, partner at Winklevoss Capital, said that TaxBit’s reporting solution will help ease a burden that has been an obstacle for some interested parties to engage with cryptocurrency.

“Navigating the tax laws for cryptocurrencies is a Byzantine process,” Witzke said in a statement. “TaxBit’s technology eliminates this confusion and complexity by enabling cryptocurrency owners to transparently understand the full picture of their tax obligations through an intuitive and easy-to-use platform.

“Addressing this pain point is an integral part of accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency, and we are delighted to support TaxBit in this mission.”