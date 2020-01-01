Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Soldiers in Utah arrested 33 drivers for DUI on New Year's Eve and in the early hours of 2020.

Most were arrested in Salt Lake County, where a police bombing generated a total of 18 arrests, Cpl said. Colton Freckleton with the Utah Highway Patrol.

The count does not include DUI arrests made by local law enforcement agencies.

Freckleton said he brought a driver to the Salt Lake County Jail during the bombing and saw agents from several other agencies that had made similar arrests.

"I can't imagine the impact we had as law enforcement officers last night," he said.

Last year, the Utah Highway Patrol reported 11 DUI on New Year's Eve.

Freckleton did not know on Wednesday how many of this year's detentions were potentially related to a driver's blood alcohol level between 0.05% and 0.08% below the lower threshold of the nation of Utah. The lower limit came into effect a year ago.