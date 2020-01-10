Utah soldier's car totals I-15, but the weather's not to blame

Loading...

LAYTON – A Utah Highway patrol soldier narrowly avoided injuries on Friday after an accident sent another vehicle into his patrol car.

“It was a far too close call,” said Sergeant UHP. Nick Street said his soldier was almost hit.

Friday, just before 6 a.m., a soldier was installing flares to prompt drivers to slow down on I-15 near Gentile Street in Layton due to an accident in which a car had lost a tire.

But while standing in the back of his patrol car, two other vehicles on the highway crashed. The impact of this collision caused one of the cars to slide into the soldier’s patrol car. Street said the UHP vehicle had been “tabulated”.

Unlike previous incidents of hit patrol cars, Street said bad weather did not seem to be a factor.

At least 30 UHP patrol cars were struck by motorists in 2019, including 10 during a winter storm that covered Utah over the Thanksgiving weekend.