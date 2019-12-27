Utah Soccer: You are excited to be in San Antonio

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – Utah coach Kyle Whittingham liked what he saw at the first Alamo Bowl practice in Texas on Thursday at Trinity College.

"The first practice after a few days out, the energy in general was good for four days off," he said. “I want to see them come out with a lot of juice, a lot of energy and also expect them to retain everything that worked in those first nine practices. It was a short and very productive practice. "

As New Year's Eve with Texas at the Alamodome approaches, Whittingham emphasized that sending seniors the right way is the main motivation for the Utes.

"There are still many important things, such as this team playing for a 12-win season and the top 10 ranking, so there is a lot at stake," Whittingham told reporters. "But the most important thing is that older people leave with the positive."

Second-year tight end Brant Kuithe noticed that things went well.

"Good energy, feel strong out there, ”he said. "It's good to see the boys and recover the chemistry."

Even so, Kuithe added that the team only has to get to work and take it day by day. They practiced in Salt Lake City on Saturday and then went home for a Christmas vacation, meeting in Texas on Wednesday night.

"Our administration has been so supportive that we were able to take all our boys home to their respective destinations and then fly them here," Whittingham said upon arrival.

Whittingham said the Utes will practice four times in San Antonio while also participating in bowl activities.

"Traditionally, our boys have been very good at that, being able to be marked when we need to practice and meetings, and when it is time to have bowl events and enjoy the city, they will also do it," he said.

The players expressed their appreciation for the Alamo Bowl invitation.

"I'm excited, I've never been here before," defensive tackle John Penisini said. "So it's good to finally land and see what San Antonio is all about. But I'm grateful to be here."

Utah defensive tackle John Penisini talks to the media after the team arrives at the Marriott Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Courtesy of Alamo Bowl

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham poses for a photo after the team arrives at the Marriott Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Courtesy of Alamo Bowl

Runner Zack Moss noticed that it was very exciting and good to finally get to the bowl site. He said they received a great welcome at the team's hotel and looks forward to the bowl experience.

"Our coaches do a good job of helping us understand that this is a business trip at the end of the day, while allowing us to have a lot of fun and have downtime," Moss explained. "We keep in the back of our mind that this is a business trip."

2019 Alamo Bowl

No. 11 Utah (11-2) against Texas (7-5)

Alamodome, San Antonio

December 31, 5:30 p.m. (MOUNTAIN)

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM