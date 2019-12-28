Utah Soccer: Texas prepares to face Zack Moss, other Utes offensive weapons at Alamo Bowl

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – Utah was not the main theme for the Texas Longhorns. Saturday's press conference at Alamo Bowl presented a great discussion about the dismissal of defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. The former Utah state assistant lost his job at the end of the regular season.

Interim defensive coordinator Craig Naivar answered several questions about Orlando before being asked about Utah. The Utes and Longhorns meet on Tuesday (5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN) at the Alamodome.

"Any team in Utah that you've seen play is a physical, hard and oriented team." They do a tremendous job training their children to be hard and get the right kind of men who do that, ”said Naivar. "They are equally good at running and throwing the ball. If you are going to load the box, the quarterback can do good things with it."

Naivar said the Utes can also pass the ball through the throat if you sit down.

Utah runner Zack Moss, the Pac-12 offensive player of the year, is one of the players that Texas hopes to close.

“That is the approach. I feel they are a first-run team, "said Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, adding that there is a reason why Moss was the offensive player of the Pac-12 year." He is very good. "

Texas has a mindset in the game. The Longhorns are looking at Moss. They want to close it.

"We stop it, so I feel that the game can be even more fluid than we thought," Coburn said.

Defensive end Malcolm Roach said Utah is good in the lead and a very experienced ball club overall. He added that the Utes are a group of boys who play hard.

In addition to Moss, Roach said the Texas defense must also keep quarterback Tyler Huntley and tight end Brant Kuithe under control, calling them "three great players."