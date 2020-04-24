Utah soccer: S Julian Blackmon picked by Colts in third spherical of NFL draft

SALT LAKE Town — Julian Blackmon switched positions in 2019. He’s switching groups in 2020.

The Layton Superior item is Indianapolis bound, as the previous Utah safety was selected by the Colts with the 85th general decide in the third spherical of the 2020 NFL draft Friday. He’s the 1st Lancer to be taken in the NFL draft considering that 1983, when defensive deal with Chuck Ehin, who played collegiately at BYU, was drafted by the San Diego Chargers.

“Blackmon is a effective basic safety with instincts, recognition and ball skills. He is a steady player with the potential to crack the rotation as a spot starter,” NFL.com wrote in analyzing the choose.

Blackmon switched to safety from cornerback very last season, earning second-staff All-America honors from the Connected Push and AFCA in 2019 whilst finishing the 12 months with 60 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two compelled fumbles. He also excelled at cornerback in 2017 and 2018, earning next-workforce All-Pac-12 honors both equally seasons.

Blackmon’s university career ended early, while, suffering a non-get hold of knee personal injury in the Pac-12 championship sport which prompted him to miss out on the Utes’ bowl recreation and abstain from exercises for the duration of the NFL scouting merge.

