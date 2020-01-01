Utah religious leaders share goals, New Year resolutions for 2020

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – While speaking with a group of young athletes last April, Pope Francis shared some ideas about the importance of setting goals.

In today's world, "with its rapid changes and challenges," people, especially young people, are always running and often without a clear goal, Pope Francis told the group, according to Vatican News.

"We must always strive to clarify the objectives that push us every day to get up and work hard, and always run with an objective in sight," said the pontiff.

Pope Francis concluded the visit with these words for athletes: “Always be clear about your true goals in life. And may you always become better and better, more loyal, best friends. "

The Pope's lesson on goal setting can be applied to people of all religions and backgrounds as heads turn and hearts reflect on resolutions for a new year in 2020.

The Deseret News spoke with leaders of various religions in Utah this week to learn about their goals and resolutions by 2020. These are their thoughts:

Father Joseph Delka, parochial vicar of the Madeleine Cathedral.: “I encourage everyone (including myself) to allow silence to be a more important place in our lives. Turn off the computer, telephone, radio, television or whatever fills your life with noise. They will not dissolve in your absence! Just save everything.

“We live in a noisy and busy world that can easily distract us from the most important things in life. Silence can be very challenging when we are not used to it. In silence we face the great questions of life. Sometimes that can be difficult, but it is important. Silence gives us the opportunity to consider what is really important and it is worth doing our best. It is also in silence that we can hear the Lord more clearly.

"Be still and know that I am God" (Psalm 46:10). God speaks in many ways, but all too often we are not listening. So challenge yourself to make room for silence this year. ”

Reverend Steve Klemz, pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Zion: “For me and for our community of faith, let's practice generosity. Live radical hospitality or be welcome. (Being welcome or living in radical hospitality includes welcoming those who our society tends to refuse: our homeless friends, refugees, undocumented immigrants, loving hard-to-love people, etc.) Remember to thank. And live within the song of God's grace, if you know what I mean. "

Pastor Ryan Hablitzel, Ogden Seventh-day Adventist Church: “If people wanted to improve their lives, I would recommend three things: 1) Find ways to create peace in your personal life. 2) Choose better nutrition and exercise in 2020. 3) Find ways to give back. ”

Rabbi Benny Zippel, Chabad Lubavitch of Utah: “My goal is to ask people to strive to make this world around us a more godly step by transforming their lives accordingly.

"The cliché response, which makes the world a" better place, "is very arbitrary in my humble opinion." Better "can be interpreted in many different ways by many different people, each according to their preferences and tastes. However , to solve it to turn it into a "pious place" is like drawing a perfect circle with a compass where the first thing we do is create a center around which everything evolves. "

Reverend Kim James, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ogden: "My goals for 2020 for my congregation, individually and as a group, are as follows:

"1. That we would embrace and improve our relationship with God-Jesus-Holy Spirit through the regular practice of worship, prayer, reading of the Scriptures and other spiritual disciplines.

"2. That we express our Christian faith by loving our neighbor, which includes not only acts of charity but also social and structural defense for the poor and disadvantaged.

"3. That we would recognize that our Judeo-Christian writings begin with creation and that God wants us to be caretakers of this planet Earth so that life and hope can continue here."

Rabbi Samuel L. Spector, Kol Ami Congregation: “My goals as a cleric:

"1. Take the time to take care of me and put on the oxygen mask before helping others.

"2. Increase our social justice programs to help refugees, homeless and hungry people in our midst.

"3. Organize with partners to include more people in our store and bring new perspectives to our community."

Pastor Steve Tharp, First Baptist Church of Ogden:

"1. Help the people who (I am / are) in charge of approaching God.

"2. Practice getting out of God's way.

"3. Explore more opportunities to serve our local community with other churches.

"4. Perhaps most importantly, continue living our faith."

Hollie Petersen, secretary / treasurer of the First Church of Christ of Ogden, scientist: "Our New Year's resolution is" Knowing God better. "In January we will cover the themes of God, sacrament, life, truth and love.

“Starting with God is very important because if we really know him, then we know ourselves because we reflect all that he is.

“The Sacrament will teach how to refresh our hearts with brighter and spiritual visions. Encouraging us to drink from the cup of Jesus by being willing to take our own crosses and continue the work he so generously demonstrated.

“Life, truth and love are names or synonyms that we use for God. The ideas that represent the qualities we believe come directly from God, capable of expressing themselves through each of us individually. Reflection in action!