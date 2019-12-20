Utah regulators are asked to cease remediation work at the former site of Geneva

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The state regulators on Friday asked remediation work to cease on the former site of Geneva Steel in Utah County because of a nasty order associated with the operation that is causing headaches and nausea among residents and business owners in Viña, Orem and Lindon.

This is the second time that the Department of Environmental Quality Utah has pressed the pause in the work of U.S. Steel due to complaints about the smell that causes public health problems.

The smell is naphthalene, a hydrocarbon the state agency says that even at low concentrations emits a mothball like smell. The hydrocarbon is a byproduct of coking historical operations in the plant in which then the material was poured into the site. US Steel is the cleaning up to be deposited in one landfill coated in place.

Levels of naphthalene in and around the site have not exceeded the health standard in place by the Administration of Occupational Safety and Health, but that does not mean they are not causing problems, a spokesman for the Department of Environmental Quality, said Jared Mendenhall Utah.

"One of the problems with which we are, of course, is simply because they go beyond what is standard, does not mean it is not affecting people," he said. "That's why we ask you to close because it is clearly affecting people."

He asked US Steel to cease its operations in November remediation due to public health complaints. The State asked the company to develop a monitoring plan and install specialized to measure levels of the pollutant monitors.

None of the independent lab tests showed levels that exceeded the OSHA standard, Mendenhall said.

U.S. allowed Steel resume operations, but as complaints continued, the State requested that monitors were installed in all residential areas and parks to one or two miles from the site remediation Vineyard. The test results are pending, Mendenhall said.

Mark Wadsworth, Wadsworth owner of Design at the northern end of part now remediated site of Geneva Steel, contacted the media on Friday frustration.

"I finally had enough," he said. "I just don't want to be in danger."

Wadsworth said leaving work with headaches, and dust remediation work is put on vehicles and businesses.

"I'm not trying to provoke things, but I've invested a lot of money here and has 40 employees. I want to make sure that what's in the air doesn't affect us. "

He said although the test results show no harmful levels of naphthalene, clearly he and others are being affected.

"It stinks here again today," he said Friday.

Mendenhall said regulators are working with US steel. devise remediation efforts that would help minimize odors before work resumes again.

The ancient site of Geneva Steel has 1,680 acres, of which about 30% has been developed.

