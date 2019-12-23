Utah receives approval to fully expand Medicaid with job requirements

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah received federal approval on Monday to fully expand Medicaid, with some controversial limitations that include a work requirement.

On January 1, those representing up to 138% of the federal poverty level will be eligible, the Utah Department of Health announced Monday.

Most of those receiving Medicaid coverage, with the exception of pregnant women, people over 60 and some other exemptions, must complete an online job evaluation, complete workshops and provide evidence that they have applied for at least 48 jobs in three months or see your benefits finished, the department said.

At a recent meeting of the Health Reform Working Group, some discussions focused on whether the federal government would approve the state reserve exemption that contains a work requirement, since other states have seen their work requirements blocked by federal judges. .

Among them, the labor requirements of Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire were rejected by a judge who said they were against the purpose of Medicaid to help those in need, the Associated Press reported.

But Rep. Jim Dunnigan, a Republican for Taylorsville, said programs in those states required proof of hours worked.

"Utah is very different from others," he said.

After receiving an informal rejection for its more limited bridge plan that covers those who represent up to 100% of the federal poverty level, Utah presented its alternative plan in November.

"We are in constant conversations with (the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) working to answer any questions they have related to that proposal," said Nate Checketts, director of the Medicaid program at the Utah Department of Health.

Nearly nine months after the partial expansion, more than 40,000 people are enrolled in the "bridge" plan, including about 5,000 adult Medicaid beneficiaries, 12,000 parents and 23,000 adults without dependent children, according to Checketts.

After receiving approval of your alternative plan, an additional 40,000 people who currently buy insurance in the federal market are now eligible for Medicaid.

If someone receiving insurance in the market becomes eligible for Medicaid under the 138% expansion, and if they change their benefit plan or update their income, the federal market will activate a review to determine if they are eligible and refer them to the Department of Services from the Utah Workforce for a determination, Checketts said.

Now, up to 120,000 Utahns who were not eligible in early 2019 will be able to receive Medicaid, according to the health department.

Utah voters in 2018 approved a voting initiative to expand Medicaid, but state lawmakers said the plan was financially unsustainable and delivered a different plan, which included four phases. The first two seeking to expand Medicaid to 100% of the federal poverty level have been rejected by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services because the entire Low-Price Health Care Law is under threat in the judicial system.

Currently, Utah has been paying 30% of program costs, and the federal government has provided a 70% contribution under the partial expansion plan. Under full expansion, the state will now receive a 90/10 match.

Under the SB96 expansion bill, approved as an alternative to the total expansion requested by voters under Proposition 3, the state has to work with a couple of options before Medicaid is fully expanded. If those proposals are not approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. UU. Before July 1, 2020, the health department must institute total expansion in Utah, increasing eligibility for those who obtain between 100% and 138% of the federal poverty level under the Affordable Care Act program without limitations included in the alternative plan.