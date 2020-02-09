Utah quarantined couples placed on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY – Cruises may be meant for relaxation, but for those quarantined on a ship anchored in Yokohama, Japan, the situation does not seem to fear anything about the spread of the new corona virus.

“We have no windows. We are in a box, “said John Haering, from Tooele County, explaining that it will be more difficult for him and his wife to keep track of the time without sunlight after more than 29 days on board.

But despite the inconvenience, the Haerings – one of two Utah couples quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan – are trying to remain optimistic as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Six more passengers tested positive for the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases among more than 3,600 passengers and crew members to 69, according to the Associated Press.

John and Melanie Haering, from Tooele County, have been quarantined among thousands on a cruise ship in Japan.

Family photo

To date, 37,198 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported worldwide, resulting in 812 deaths.

In the meantime, the US embassy in Japan has issued a statement stating that it “will continue to closely monitor the situation at the Diamond Princess.”

“We are in constant contact with the Japanese government, Carnival and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and provide all appropriate consular assistance to US citizens aboard the Diamond Princess and to those who have been transferred to local hospitals,” the explanation.

Just like Mark and Jerri Jorgensens from St. George, Sunday was the sixth day that the Haerings spent in their room in quarantine.

“We have a balcony, so we can get fresh air,” said Jerry Jorgensen.

But unlike the Jorgensens, the Haerings limit themselves to a room without a window below deck.

Both couples said that since the start of quarantine they have only spent about an hour on the deck.

Mark and Jerri Jorgensen, from St. George, are among the thousands quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan.

Family photo

“People tell us:” Why don’t you just leave that ship? “And we said,” We have no option. “We are not free to go,” said John Haering. “We are tied to this room. They have security from the Japanese authorities that will ensure that we stay here.”

The Haerings were also concerned because they had not been checked for the virus from Saturday.

“We don’t know why we didn’t take it,” Melanie Haering said. “Although we have no symptoms, we do need to be cleaned.”

According to the couple, only a small proportion of the passengers on board the ship are rubbed for the corona virus. Passengers were given thermometers and if they get a fever, they must tell the cruise ship officials.

“Sixty-four people tested positive for 299 cotton swabs, so there may logically be many more people infected on this ship,” John Haering said before updated figures were released. “We offered to pay – we will pay because we want to know.”

“They say you can even wear it and have no symptoms,” Melanie Haering added.

The Haerings were particularly concerned because they spent time in Hong Kong and were on the ship with the very first passenger to have the virus.

“We think we’re doing fine, but it would be nice to know that” Hey, they’ve taken a cotton swab and you’re fine, “said John Haering.

Both couples said that about 60 doctors and 200 nurses have been added to the medical staff, and cruise officers have also opened a 24-hour hotline to offer advisory services.

The Jorgensens said they received an e-mail from the US embassy in Tokyo stating that they could disembark from the ship after the 14-day quarantine and fly back to the states.

“According to current information from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of the Japanese government, passengers may leave Japan on commercial flights at the end of their 14-day quarantine period, which are readily available and are not subject to additional quarantine upon return to the United States, “according to a statement from the State Department.