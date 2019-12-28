Utah prepares for chimney conversion program for eligible residents

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY: The popular program for the conversion of fireplaces or wood-burning stoves will begin again at the beginning of next year, with the Utah Department of Environment establishing a staggered registration schedule for eligible households along the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley.

Last year, state air quality regulators made a massive record and eclipsed the $ 2.7 million in available funds in just 12 hours.

"We were surprised when we arrived that first day and discovered that we had oversold," said Joel Karmazyn, an environmental scientist at the department's Air Quality Division. "We don't do that anymore."

Last year's program involved 1,800 projects in which most of the homes turned the chimneys into natural gas. Some wood stoves also became the cleanest combustion fuel.

Instead, each specific area of ​​non-compliance has been given a registration deadline for residents to begin the first steps in changing a wood-burning stove or fireplace for natural gas or propane appliances. Registration begins on different dates for the six counties, and most begin in January. Registration continues for a period of several months, and some extend until August.

Regulators create a website to help guide people through the process.

Only those households in eligible areas must apply, and there is a limit of one per household.

The program, due to its popularity, is an administrative challenge for the division given the amount of investigation and supervision of the process, which has a period of 100 days from the determination of eligibility to the installation, and guarantees that the vendors discard the stoves of firewood. Karmazyn said there are strict requirements imposed by the EPA.

Records are being staggered due to the capacity of the provider.

"It makes no sense to have 100 awards in Box Elder County when there is only one seller," Karmazyn said.

The program covers costs depending on income. Low-income households can get 95% of covered costs, or up to $ 4,000 depending on residence. Other households can get 75% of covered costs, or $ 2,800. The money is given to the seller and does not cover remodeling or finishing work.

Karmzyn said the reimbursement comes from two separate money cans, federal dollars that are transferred from the EPA destined for Utah County and Cache Valley, and state money allocated through legislation passed in 2019 for other areas of default.

The investigation process gets stuck due to ineligible applicants, even people from outside the state have requested funding, Karmazyn said.

Wood smoke contributes to fine particle pollution in Utah that is particularly problematic when investments are established.

Karmazyn said it is estimated that during those times, when people should not be on, wood smoke still contributes to 14% of the area's emissions.

At one time, defense groups were pushing for a total ban on the burning of solid fuels, but that effort was reversed by the Utah Legislature.