Utah prep football: Olympus star Scotty Edwards chooses Stanford for BYIU

Olympus High football player Scotty Edwards said it was one of the hardest decisions he ever had to make – playing college football for the school he grew up at, BYU, or at one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country, Stanford.

On Tuesday evening, the versatile athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, has chosen Stanford and announced on Twitter that he is committed to the cardinal.

Edwards, 6-foot-1, 185, had limited his choices to BYU and Stanford and visited Stanford two weekends ago and Provo last weekend. His parents accompanied him on both visits.

The traditional signing period starts on Wednesday, although some gloss has been removed because an early signing period was introduced three years ago in December and most schools then signed most of their recruits.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake and safeties coach Preston Hadley visited Edwards’ home in Salt Lake City last week and outlined how they thought he could contribute to the program in a few years.

But Edwards leaves the state and becomes the newest Utahn that Stanford chooses over offers from in-state schools. Edwards plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling and saying that he will shortly submit his papers for that mission.

“Absolutely an education and graduating there (that’s why he liked Stanford),” Edwards said last week. “And I like it that they play USC in the Pac-12 every year, Oregon every year, UCLA every year.”

At Olympus, Edwards played back on attack, defensively on defense, and also kicked and kicked back. He said that Stanford spoke to him about playing cornerback of safety when he returns from his mission in 2022.

Edwards’ uncle, Mike Sumko, played cornerback for BYU in 2001 and 2002.

At Olympus, Edwards ran more than 400 meters and seven touchdowns and caught 13 passes for seven TDs in his senior season. He made two bags, had two interceptions, returned an interception for a TD and also returned a kickoff for a TD.

Olympus High’s Scotty Edwards tackles Alta Wilson Wilson Murray during the first round of 5A football play-offs at Olympus High School in Holladay on Friday, October 26, 2018. Olympus won 27-6.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

He has an average of 3.9 points and earned a 27 on the ACT admission test. He also had offers from Utah State, Air Force and Army.

“There were a few schools that were fairly close to the offer, but in the end they didn’t pull the trigger,” he said.

But Stanford did it. And Edwards is determined to make the cardinal as happy with that choice as he is with his.

Tuesday morning, linebacker Arizona announced to Tate Romney that he will sign with BYU on Wednesday. The senior, who also goes on a mission before he registers, is the brother of the current Cougars Baylor and Gunner Romney.

I am very excited to announce that I will sign at BYU! Thank you to all the coaches who hired me and to everyone who supported me! I will join my brothers at BYU after a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/HAm66d3fML

– Tate Romney (@TateKRomney) 4 February 2020

Hagen to Yale

Also on Tuesday, Corner Canyon quarterback Cole Hagen announced on Twitter that he will sign with Yale on Wednesday. Hagen has a 4.0 GPA, scored a 35 on the ACT and also had an offer from another Ivy League school, Harvard. He also had offers from Dixie State and Weber State.