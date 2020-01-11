Utah: Missing Florida Woman Found Dead in Lake Near Hotel

SALT LAKE CITY – The body of a Utah woman who went missing on a business trip to Florida was found in a lake behind the Fort Lauderdale hotel where she was staying.

“It is with a broken heart that we share that the body of Kelly Glover was found around 12 noon. AND on January 11,” Glover’s husband Adam Bremer reported on Saturday. He was in Florida on Friday to help with the research, which included other families and members of the public, as Glover’s disappearance spread through social media.

Adam Bremer (left) and Kelly GloverAdam Bremer

Fort Lauderdale police later confirmed that Glover had been pulled from a lake behind the Westin Hotel at 400 Corporate Drive in Fort Lauderdale, where she was staying. They do not suspect any crime, although an investigation is under way.

At around 2 a.m. on Thursday, the 37-year-old CHG Healthcare project manager was seen on a hotel surveillance video walking down the hotel stairs without shoes. A friend with whom Glover shared a hotel room woke up two hours later and saw that Glover was gone, but his wallet and phone were still in the room and the door was left slightly open.

“I usually get up before her and send her the first message in the morning and there was not a morning when I didn’t hear from her at 9 am,” said Bremer, adding that he hadn’t heard from him. Glover at all on Friday morning.

He said the video shows his wife – who was wearing pajamas, a light sweater and socks – heading to an exit that leads to the lake.

Glover had held various positions at CHG Healthcare based in Midvale since 2008, according to Linkedin.

Ryan Glover said that his cousin was “an experienced traveler” and “a very independent person”.

Bremer said a funeral for his wife will be held in Salt Lake City once the plans are finalized.

“The family thanks everyone for their support and generosity during this time,” he said.