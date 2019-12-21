Utah Merit Medical provides employees with dental care on site

Loading...

WEST JORDAN – For years, Dane Ross has been afraid to smile because his front tooth was splintered. It was not covered in previous dental plans because the problem was mainly aesthetic.

"I was worried about the cost," he said. "I didn't want to spend a couple of dollars to fix that."

However, since working at Merit Medical, Ross, from Lehi, had his teeth cleaned, a cavity filled and that annoying tooth repaired, all while he was, technically, at work: the center has a permanent dental clinic in place.

"They completed it and it looks great," said the 34-year-old purchasing agent.

Merit CEO Fred Lampropoulos said he grew up without access to dental care. His family was essentially homeless when they arrived in Salt Lake City in the 1960s and "we just didn't get the attention we needed."

"I come from a family and a time when I don't think they understood the need or the value of dental care," he said.

Having gone through that, said Lampropoulos, he wants something better for his employees and their families. Merit already has a medical clinic and pharmacy in place, as well as mental health consultants. So dental was the next step.

Since its opening in May, the Merit dental clinic, with two part-time dentists, three hygienists and bilingual assistants, has treated 1,136 patients with 2,724 appointments, providing more than $ 340,000 in employee benefits. Patients pay nothing out of pocket and can receive up to $ 3,000 in care per person each year.

Lampropoulos said insurance costs have increased in Merit every year for at least the last six years. With 2,200 employees and their families, it was getting out of hand. He said annual bonds were going home to pay the rising costs of medical care. The people of Salt Lake City welcomed and looked after their family decades ago and he wants to return it, at least starting with his own employees.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States estimates that companies lose $ 45 billion in productivity annually due to employee dental emergencies. Innovative steps such as the clinic in Merit, as well as "emerging" dental operations such as Jet Dental, based in Utah and others, help make dental care more convenient and affordable.

Tammy Simcoe converses with Kent Naylor when he leaves his appointment at Merit Dental in South Jordan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The dental office serves Merit Medical employees, their spouses and dependents. Naylor is a senior engineer at Merit Medical. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Robert Mares, a registered dental assistant, cleans up among patients at Merit Dental in South Jordan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The dental office serves Merit Medical employees, their spouses and dependents. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Mercy Guzman, a registered dental assistant, works in the Merit Dental supply room in South Jordan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The dental office serves Merit Medical employees, their spouses and dependents. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Dr. Adam Marberger works on Kent Naylor's teeth at Merit Dental in South Jordan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The dental office serves Merit Medical employees, their spouses and dependents. Naylor is a senior engineer at Merit Medical. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Dr. Adam Marberger and Robert Mares, a registered dental assistant, work on Kent Naylor's teeth at Merit Dental in South Jordan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The dental office serves Merit Medical employees, their spouses and dependents. . Naylor is a senior engineer at Merit Medical. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Felicia Jacobsen, a registered dental assistant, talks with Idali Argumedo during her first visit to Merit Dental in South Jordan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The dental office serves Merit Medical employees, their spouses and dependents. Argumedo is a team leader in Merit Medical. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Kent Naylor, center, speaks with Dr. Adam Marberger, left, and Robert Mares, a registered dental assistant, after obtaining a crown and fillings at Merit Dental in South Jordan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The dental office serves Merit Medical employees, their spouses and dependents. Naylor is a senior engineer at Merit Medical. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Felicia Jacobsen, a registered dental assistant, takes photos of Idali Argumedo's teeth during her first visit to Merit Dental in South Jordan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The dental office serves Merit Medical employees, their spouses and dependents. Argumedo is a team leader in Merit Medical. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

"We gain in productivity and they gain in accessibility and everyone wins," said Lampropoulos, adding that the various benefits on the site have helped employees who use it to be healthier.

It also helps Merit Medical to be competitive, attract talent and maintain an effective and stable employee base.

"I will be honest. I am the type who would go to the dentist every two years for pure convenience," said Jackson Taggart, global portfolio manager for the medical device manufacturer based in South Jordan. "I travel quite often for work and when I am in the city, I have meetings with senior executives, so I find it difficult to justify the separation for half a day, just to clean my teeth."

With the relatively new dental clinic in place, Taggart, of Cottonwood Heights, said he can take some time of his day and even meet with his wife and two children to get semi-annual preventive cleanings together and on time. .

They were impressed with the latest generation equipment used, including ceiling mounted television screens and massage chairs and handheld X-ray technology, and with how well the staff handled their children, the youngest of the which not However, he visited a dentist.

"It was surprising," said Taggart. "We were pleasantly surprised."

Convenience, along with the comfortable environment and affordability, he said, will make it easier to keep track of any problems in your mouth.

"My teeth have been good for the most part," Taggart said. "But now I will probably go to the dentist every six months as I should because it's so easy to do."