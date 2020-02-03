Utah may have a new constitutional provision on the water supply of cities

ZOUTSTAD – Before Utah was even a state, the city of Ogden exchanged its water rights, which led to a constitutional change in 1896 that tried to prevent this from ever happening again.

Utah legislators are now weighing up the adaptation of that provision to further define what rules cities should play with, particularly those that provide users with water outside their municipal boundaries.

The Senate Committee on Natural Resources, Agriculture and the Environment has unanimously approved HJR003 on Monday by Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, a measure that has been in the works for years.

“It has been a long process. It was uncomfortable, “Stratton told the committee.” This is not something to change the constitution. “

The resolution arose from uncertainty about the security of water supply when a city supplies water for users outside its borders.

There are around 50 such cities in Utah.

Cities must define service boundaries for water and also adhere to reasonable prices based on water reform laws.

“It is the right step to consider where we are as with potential water shortages in the future,” he said.

It now goes to the full senate.