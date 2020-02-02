Utah legislature: all colleges would fall under one system with a new bill

KAYSVILLE – At the Davis Technical College, some students follow technical training programs that lead to certificates that give them a hold on to staff. Some are in high school, others are just graduates.

But most are returning adults or “understaffed adults” looking for new skills to better compete in the fast-growing Utah job market or to earn credentials they can achieve in the future, said Darin Brush, president and CEO of Davis Technical College.

“Anything that can make this frictionless and make articulation easier would be great,” Brush said.

Grid view

Orion Gonsalves applies epoxy to fiberglass material during the composite lesson at the Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Layen Moffitt cuts carbon fiber material for core composites at the Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Mario Bargas vacuum sucks a project during a composite lesson at the Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Orion Gonsalves applies epoxy to fiberglass material during a composite lesson at the Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elijah Stanger works at the Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, during automation and robotics in the field of electric motor control. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Layen Moffitt cuts carbon fiber material for core composites at the Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Kim Spongberg repairs a continuous honeycomb during a composite lesson at the Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

That is one of the objectives of the legislation proposed by Senate majority assistant Whip Ann Millner, R-Ogden, who would place all Utah public colleges, universities, and technical colleges under one system and a 17-person board.

The eight public colleges and universities that are part of the Utah System of Higher Education are currently supervised by the government. The eight technical colleges that are part of the Utah System of Technical Colleges are governed by a supervisory board.

A single governing body would better serve students, address staff needs, and address population growth and associated increasing demands on Utah post-secondary institutions, Millner said recently addressing the regents.

“I think it means that we need everyone under one umbrella,” she said.

In recent months, Millner and House Speaker have met Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, board members and administrators of both systems to talk about “how do we get from here to there,” Millner said. She and Wilson lead the Utah Legislature Strategic Planning Commission of Higher Education, which studies these and other post-secondary education reforms.

Millner said the discussions were “very thoughtful,” with some board members going so far as to willingly relinquish their seats to facilitate reconstituted governance.

“I think we’re on our way to a real alignment,” Millner said.

Last week Millner informed the GOP caucus of the Senate about the proposal. It was also discussed at a meeting of the subcommittee for higher education credits.

The legislation has not yet been made public, but she told the regents that she is proposing a 17-member board that would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Utah Senate. The board appoints a commissioner or chancellor.

One of the 17 board members would be a student. Student conditions alternate between a student at a public college or university and a student at a technical college. Ideally, the student representative will someday be a student served by technical and traditional colleges.

A report from a consultant to the Higher Education Strategic Planning Commission foresees an inaugural governing body consisting of current members of the Board of Regents and the technical trustees. That group would appoint a chancellor. Vice Chancellors on technical and academic education would report to the Chancellor.

This was one of the three options that the National Commission for Higher Education Management Systems presented to the planning committee in September, and not necessarily the model that could be adopted by legislators.

Millner said that the overarching goals of a committee are to better serve students and to create a system that is flexible enough to meet future staffing needs.

“The world is changing very fast, we need a system that is flexible and flexible to meet the needs of the future. It means we really need everyone working together, working with industry and the workplace, representation, etc., to ensure that we can truly be a difference based on our talent in this state, “Millner told the Utah . Higher Education Subcommittee on Credits last week.

Millner said she wants Utah to be seen as a state with a responsible tax policy and low regulation.

“I want to add the third leg of that stool and say that we also have the best talent,” she said.

David Woolstenhulme, interim commissioner of the Utah System of Higher Education, said that both systems have gone through a transparent process “and it will stay that way”.

Woolstenhulme said he hopes that the alignment of all state institutions will lead to efficiency improvements.

“We need to protect all levels of education with this, regardless of what the system looks like,” says Woolstenhulme, who also served as a commissioner of state technical colleges.

Jared Haines, interim commissioner for technical education in Utah, said the technical college system appreciated the talks about a single governing body, but acknowledged that “there are people who are nervous.” I think we all have things that make us nervous. “

“A number of good things came out of that, but there were also some challenges. We grew up a lot under our own management. A number of good things are happening in our efforts such as the UTech system, “he said.

In 2001, the Utah legislature met in a special session to approve legislation that placed all technical colleges as an entity named Utah College of Applied Technology, or UCAT, under the Utah State Board of Regents.

The scheme partially disintegrated due to mission creep disputes and frustration that the requests from technical colleges for new programs to meet specific needs of companies in their area were stalled by lengthy approval processes.

Scott Wyatt, president of Southern Utah University, who was president of Snow College for part of that period, said the arrangement was short-lived, mainly because UCAT was “like an adopted child and they never felt completely loved.”

This time, the proposal foresees that four members of the current Board of Regents and Technical Board are the basic members of the committee, “and then we add eight additional people so that no one else is adopted in someone else. It is a totally new board and everyone becomes equal. “

Career and technical education takes place at the state’s eight technical colleges, but also at three colleges and universities that are part of the Utah System of Higher Education: Salt Lake Community College, Utah State University-Eastern in Price and Snow College.

“That is super confusing when you do budgeting, governance and all this stuff. So if bringing everyone together means that now all technical training in Utah falls under one board instead of these two different boards … I’m really excited about it this merger. I think one of the results will be that we will get better because we learn better from the technology, “he said

UTech’s Haines said it is crucial that a new alignment respects the strengths of state technical colleges.

“Let us have really strong technical colleges. Let us ensure that they continue to meet the needs of employers and industry and serve that part of education properly while we are building roads,” he said.

Millner acknowledged that “change is difficult. I also know that we have had previous experiences that didn’t work. However, I think we have the opportunity to learn from those experiences. “

It plans to build a strong system that meets the needs of students, whether their destination is a technical college, a community school, a regional university or a research university.

In other words: ‘a system with which our students can get to the right place, but also that the first decision is not the last; that that first decision wherever they go may be something that is only a way to the next decision. “