SALT LAKE CITY – House Minority Whip Carol Spackman Moss has seen Utah drivers use their telephones behind the wheel as they exit the parking booths, navigate through the traffic, look around at the traffic lights and even while driving off the highway.

According to Moss, D-Holladay, this is a matter of public security. And in its attempt to make the roads in Utah safer, Moss introduced HB101, which members of the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee will debate at 2 p.m. Friday.

It is not her first time. Mos has tried for years to get the same legislation approved every session.

Also on Capitol Hill, while bills make their way through the process, senators can discuss summer time all year round. SB59, sponsored by Senator Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, was adopted on 30 January in committee and is on the Senate reading calendar.

The floor time in both rooms starts at 11 a.m.

It is a light day for committee meetings, but the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee will look into SB26’s Waterbanking amendments, which would create the Waterbank Act outlining the objectives of a water court system. Last year, Senate Minority Assistant Whip Jani Iwamoto, D-Holladay, urged exploration of water banking in the agricultural community as an option when water is scarce.

For example, if drought prevented a farmer from irrigating his entire farm, the water banking option would allow him to lease part of his water right without being afraid to give up that right permanently.

Iwamoto’s bill went through the Senate on January 31.