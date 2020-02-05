Utah Legislative Panel to consider making it a crime not to call 911

SALT LAKE CITY – A commission from the Utah House will consider making it a crime if you don’t call 911 in an emergency on Wednesday afternoon.

HB104 makes it a class B crime to contact the emergency services in the event of a crime or other emergency, subject to certain exceptions. It also modifies provisions of the Good Samaritan Act to provide immunity from liability to a person who contacts emergency services.

The bill is sponsored by House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, and is scheduled to be heard by the House Judiciary Committee at 4 p.m.

Other issues in legislative committees today:

• Members of the House Education Committee discuss the removal of the requirement that the State School Board should award a grade for assessing school performance. HB175 comes in the light of problems with the state’s test program last year.

• The House Health and Human Services Committee examines changes to the safe harbor law that allow a parent to give up a newborn. HB97 changes the definition of a newborn who can be deposed from a 3 year old to a baby born within 30 days.

• Members of the House Transportation Committee are scheduled to consider HB183, which would prohibit the driving license department from disclosing Utah driver personal identification data to the University of Utah for genetic and epidemiological research data collection unless the license holder agrees to the release .