Utah leaders say they are prepared if the corona virus strikes

SALT LAKE CITY – Health officials in Utah say they have coordinated an “extraordinary and unprecedented response” to the new corona virus amid fear of an outbreak.

“The Utah Department of Health staff alone have logged in for more than 900 hours in response to the new coronavirus outbreak in the last three weeks,” state epidemiologist Dr. Said said. Angela Dunn, who spoke about the virus at a Capitol press conference on Friday.

She said the national health department’s laboratory is certified to test for the virus.

“This means that we can identify, exclude or confirm cases in Utah much faster here, and we expect this to be online in the coming weeks,” Dunn explained.

“Our message is that while Utah is not experiencing an outbreak at the moment, and we believe that the risk of Utahns is actually low, we should all be careful and diligent in the future, but not too concerned,” Lieutenant Spencer Cox said.

Among the efforts made before the virus has even hit Utah, the Dunn Emergency Medical Office identifies potential shortages of medical resources such as hospital beds and staff.

“We in public health, at state and national level, are always preparing for the worst-case scenario, and that is exactly what we do in Utah. We work with all our health care providers to ensure that if that worst case occurs, we have plans instead of where to place patients, how they get the care they need and how they can be spread to other people, ” Dunn said.

During the Ebola outbreak in West Africa that began in 2014, the department identified hospitals that could treat the most ill patients. Should a coronavirus outbreak strike, Utah has the infrastructure to treat patients, she said. But from now on, officials believe that any hospital can contain patients who are contagious.

When asked about the chances of a widespread outbreak – and what would happen if the virus spread rapidly in Utah like China, infected thousands and forced the quarantine of millions – Dunn emphasized that the US “has a really strong infrastructure for has public health. ”

Although a study claimed that the virus can spread while a patient is asymptomatic – symptoms can take between two to 14 days to appear – Dunn said the study has largely been debunked.

“Hourly, we want Utahns to know that everything possible is being done to ensure that they stay healthy, and this virus does not infect people here in the state of Utah,” Cox said.

The new strain of coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV, is related to the SARS and MERS viruses, and health officials believe it was first transmitted to people from animals at a fish market in Wuhan in Hubei province in China. Since then it has been found that it spreads from person to person.

“SARS had a mortality rate of 10%. (MERS) had a death rate of 30%. However, the number of cases of those outbreaks was much smaller than this outbreak. This outbreak has a death rate of 2%, but if you have enough people who get infected, it’s still a very significant percentage, “said Dr. Joseph Miner, executive director of the Department of Health, Utah.

He said that if an outbreak affects Utah, isolated measures and quarantine are effective in controlling such outbreaks.

The virus has infected more than 31,000 worldwide and killed nearly 640, the Associated Press reported Friday. The US has seen 12 confirmed cases in six states.

Utah has screened 10 people suspected of having the corona virus, but no one in the state has tested positive. The results for two patients remained pending on Friday.

San Juan County public health workers say they are watching two travelers who have recently returned to the southeastern corner of Utah from China.

Cases have been confirmed in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin.

Cox says the state headquarters has received many phone calls and emails from concerned residents who asked about the virus. He urged local health departments and doctors to work closely with the national health department to collect accurate information.

He said that with the amount of new information about the virus coming in every day, it is difficult to publicly distribute it in a largely nationwide state. He promised that the state of Utahns would update if there was a confirmed case of new corona virus.

“Although the origin of this specific outbreak and virus can be traced to China, it would be inappropriate, and not to be called medically ineffective, to ban someone from our communities or to exclude someone from our public gathering places on according to their race, nationality or ethnicity, “Cox said.

Co-Diagnostics from Utah has made a test for the virus that the company says it speeds up the process and produces accurate results. The company is working with the Food and Drug Administration to have the test approved for emergency use, as the company says it has received applications for the test from countries around the world.

To prevent the virus from appearing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention insists on regular preventive measures to protect against respiratory viruses.

The CDC also urges people not to travel to China and not to use face masks because health officials believe they will not stop the virus from spreading. The agency also reminds people not to show prejudices against people of Asian descent for fear of the virus.

“Do not assume that someone of Asian descent has 2019-nCoV before. All persons in the US – including those of Asian descent – who have not traveled to China in the last 14 days or have been in contact with someone with a confirmed or suspected nCoV case, have a low risk of becoming ill, ”says the CDC.