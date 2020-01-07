Utah jewelry store theft likely linked to California wave, police say

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Men suspected of robbing a jewelry store in Salt Lake City on Halloween could be linked to several thefts in California and were planning to rob another store in Salt Lake City, documents say. court.

On October 31, two men entered Stroud Jewelry, 905 E. 2100 South, and acted as if they were interested in purchasing more than one piece of jewelry. Moments later, a third man entered and the three robbed the jewelry store at gunpoint, according to an affidavit of search warrant filed with the 3rd District Court.

As the men “walked through the windows, stole all the jewelry they could,” a fourth man entered the store to help him, said the warrant.

Salt Lake police released a photo of the suspected thieves taken from the store’s surveillance camera.

A week after the photos were posted, the New York-based group Jewelers Security Alliance – a private organization that specializes in jewelry-related crime and that tracks crime across the country – contacted Salt Lake police to Inform them that they “immediately recognized the suspects involved in a series of eight different flights from California in the past four months,” said the affidavit.

Police also learned that before stealing Stroud Jewelry, the same men were believed to be at King’s Custom Jewelry, 701 E. 2100 South, about two blocks and 20 minutes earlier. However, employees were concerned that the group would “break” their store, or check it before stealing it. Their suspicions were raised when they noticed that the men arrived in a vehicle without a license plate which they parked in an adjacent store, according to the warrant.

“This again worried (the owner) and his staff that these suspicious actions were indicative of a robbery about to take place,” said the affidavit. Employees of the jewelry store told police they believed the men had left because they suspected that there were more employees in the administrative part of the business and that they had left to steal the business. other store.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the police at 801-799-3000.