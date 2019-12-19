Utah Jazz winning streak in a four-run streak by beating Atlanta Hawks

Loading...

ATLANTA – The last time the Utah Jazz played against the Atlanta Hawks in Peach state in March, they lost by three points and helped the Hawks turn on what would become a streak of three consecutive wins. When they met again on Thursday night at State Farm Arena, the Jazz were working on their own series of three consecutive victories, seeking to make four straight at the expense of the team at the Eastern Conference with the worst record.

"I was glad to see us stabilize in the second half, defend and play harder in the offense." – Head Coach of the Utah Jazz Quin Snyder

Despite their lousy 6-22 record in the game, the Hawks beat the Jazz in the first half by taking a four-point lead at halftime, but Utah came out in the second half playing with the intensity and effort needed that they would eventually try will be enough to extend their winning streak by beating Atlanta 111-106. Donovan Mitchell scored a total of 30 points per team, while Rudy Gobert added 20 points to accompany 13 rebounds for his twentieth double-double of the season, as well as crush three blocks.

"(The Hawks) were really aggressive and physical with us offensively, which impacted us early, but our determination and strength … I was glad to see us stabilize in the second half, defend and play harder on the offense," he said. Jazz director Coach Quin Snyder after the game.

Grid view

Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay, right, passes behind the back of downtown Atlanta Hawks, Alex Len (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) gets a rebound against Atlanta Hawks striker Jabari Parker (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta . John Amis, AP

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) hopes to pass while Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

Utah Jazz forward Eave Bodano Bogdanovic (44) shoots while Atlanta Hawks guard Evan Turner watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, right, shoots while Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

Utah Jazz forward, Georges Niang, below, takes a hand to Atlanta Hawks striker Bruno Fernando, above, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Atlanta John Amis, AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker (5) shoots while Utah Jazz forward Jeff Green defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after sinking a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang asks for a call from a referee during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker (5) falls from a dump against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) fires while Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta . John Amis, AP

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts instructions from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce reacts on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Atlanta. John Amis, AP

The teams played evenly during the third period without either team achieving a typical scoring race that is the hallmark of so many games in the NBA today. Instead, Utah and Atlanta exchanged baskets that kept the game at a surprising distance for any of the clubs.

Atlanta's second-year guard, Trae Young, matched Mitchell's 30 points, with forward Jabari Parker adding 23 points from the bench to the Hawks in an effort to lose. Snyder praised the effort and tenacity that the young and talented Hawks team showed during the tough competition, even if they didn't win the game.

“(Atlanta) played very hard tonight, and they were aggressive on the defensive. I thought they attacked, they knocked us down again on the defensive side particularly at the beginning of the game, ”he said. “Those young players played hard. Those guys will get better and obviously Trae Young is really hard to protect (and) Jabari had a good night attacking the dribble. You know, they have many guys who are capable of making plays. "

While the game may have been a moral victory for the Hawks, the fact that the Jazz could not get away from a team that has won only half a dozen contests throughout the season was not something they would be particularly proud of, but it was still one of the winning column

“I think it shapes and shows what we are made of, especially late. We show who is going to take a step forward, on both ends, offensively and defensively, "Mitchell explained." As I said after (of) the game (Orlando), we cannot continue to enter this place. We reach a six-point advantage or whatever and then allow them to come back and that can't happen. We have to keep looking for ways to step on the throat and move on. "

Utah moved to a 107-101 lead with just over a minute to play in the regulation, but Atlanta drew three points with less than 20 seconds to play before Mitchell made two free throws to take the 111- lead. 106 with 13 seconds remaining. The Hawks lost two goal opportunities in the last eight seconds, but Jazz remained to win by a margin of five points. Gobert made two large blocks on the edge to help preserve Utah's tenuous advantage in the final minutes.

"I know that if we want to win games, I have to do what I do best, which is to make defensive plays for my teammates and for my team," Gobert said. “I thought I tried to do my best tonight and I was able to get the blocks at the end. It was a team effort; They did a great job on the perimeter to drive and (channel) to me and I had to finish the job. ”

The following for the Jazz (17-11) are the Charlotte Hornets (13-18) on December 21 in Queen City, which should be another opponent in which Utah can compete favorably given her superior talent and current momentum. The login is scheduled for 3 p.m. MST