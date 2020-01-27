Utah Jazz widely beaten by Houston Rockets shorthanded, loses by 9

SALT LAKE CITY – Monday night’s game between Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena was supposed to be the second consecutive high-level Jazz affair against a Western Conference playoff team after Saturday’s intense victory last against the Dallas Mavericks.

Before the game, however, the Rockets top three players (James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela) were excluded, and Houston played Sunday night in Denver at high altitude, which resulted in an incredibly difficult game. .

In other words, there was every reason to believe that Utah would do a shorthanded Rockets team what it has done to its opponents so many times in the past six weeks. That is to say, pass in front of them to gain an appreciable victory.

But even if the two teams are very different from those who faced each other in the first round of the playoffs last season, Wednesday was a strange repetition of this series in one respect, when the Jazz had trouble shooting in the first half and did not succeed otherwise, do not enter the game en route to a defeat of 126-117.

Grid view

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) sits on Houston Rockets goalkeeper Ben McLemore (16) as he is called up for a foul during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Monday January 27, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers (25) blocks shooting from central Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert (27) during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday January 27, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson (00) splits Houston’s defense as he passes out during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday January 27, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Tony Bradley (13) returns for a dunk on Houston Rockets center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday January 27, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dips the ball during an NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday January 27, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Houston Rockets goalkeeper Eric Gordon (10) walks past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) for a basket during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Monday, January 27, 2020. Gordon scored 50 points in the match. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Houston Rockets goalkeeper Eric Gordon (10) walks past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) for a basket during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Monday, January 27, 2020. Gordon scored 50 points in the match. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) returns to the field from the stands after jumping into the crowd after the ball during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday January 27, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

As if he foreshadowed the outcome in his pre-game media encounter, Utah head coach Quin Snyder was asked how his team would stay focused while playing with a team as well reduced than Houston would be.

“Well, I think there are a lot of examples of shorthanded teams playing well and winning,” he said, “and I think we talked about a few things – we talked to improve throughout the year, and to do that, we wanted to make ourselves and how we play. Obviously, the competition is helping to clarify these things for you. Tonight is not different. “

There are a lot of things to report that went wrong for Jazz, but the shooting in the first half was a big culprit. After Utah was terribly terrible from a distance in last season’s playoffs, which was a big motivator in management with Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley, Jazz went just 3 of 22 behind the line 3 points in the first half of their first game this season against the Rockets.

Joe Ingles was 0-for-5 from the bottom of the first 24 minutes, Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson were both 0-for-3 and Conley was 0-for-2. Bogdanovic was only 1 in 3.

Utah also failed on the inside, despite the fact that without Capela, the Rockets’ lineout included no one taller than the 6’6 ” Danuel House Jr. No matter the side of the road, because Rudy Gobert was largely ineffective at the start, scoring only four points and grabbing five rebounds in the first half.

Defensively, Utah had a terrible time on the perimeter, because Eric Gordon lit the scoreboard for 24 points alone in the first half and Austin Rivers repeatedly exceeded his defender (a few different Jazzmen were guilty) for easy baskets.

All told, the Rockets led 59-46 at the break.

Coming out of the intermission, Utah seemed to be back in the game as it reduced the deficit to six twice, but the Jazz couldn’t keep it up, committed some stupid turnovers and quickly found itself at down 15.

The teams entered the fourth quarter with Houston leading by 12, and instead of mounting a real comeback, Utah trailed by as much as 17. The Jazz came in less than seven with just under 40 seconds, but as had been the case all night, they did not make the stirring games necessary to get close to that.

Gordon ended up losing 50 points on an exceptional 14 of 22 shot. This included 6 of 11 clips from behind the 3-point line, and he also went 16 of 20 from the free-throw line (the Rockets attempted 49 of the charity band). House and Rivers added 21 points each.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points and Bogdanovic finished with 30.

Utah will now hit the road again for a three-game trip against conference teams.