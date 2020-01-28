Utah Jazz: Why did Chick-fil-A give soda instead of sandwiches?

Utah Jazz fans may have noticed that the Chick-fil-A reward for missed free throws changed Monday night, but there is a reason.

The establishment: Chick-fil-A and Utah Jazz have partnered with a promotion that will offer anyone in Utah a free reward of a chicken sandwich or chicken nuggets if an opposing player misses two free throws in the fourth quarter of a game, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

What’s up: Houston Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha missed a pair of free throws 39 seconds before Monday night. Jazz fans should have received the free award, right?

Fans discovered that there was a free drink for the fountain – of any size – but not tea or lemonade.

My Chick-fil-a poultry shoot for Jazz was a “fountain drink” instead of a chicken sandwich … I’m so upset

– kade7_11 (@ 11Kade7) January 28, 2020

Great controversy in Utah.

2 FT failed Jazz opponents are expected to allow the state to release the Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich, as announced in the press release.

In a breach of trust, the reward given today is only a free drink. You can’t even choose tea / lemonade.

Riot? pic.twitter.com/MAGDPMqPN2

– Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 28, 2020

In the end, we complain about free things.

I agree with the drink since we had nuggets a few days ago.

– Chris Enger (@fuegote) January 28, 2020

Yes, but: Chick-fil-A spokesperson Troy Apolonio told KSL Sports that the company reserves the right to change the award after consecutive nights. After all, the Dallas Mavericks missed a pair of free throws on Saturday afternoon.