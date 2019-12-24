Utah Jazz: Who is Jordan Clarkson? A quick guide to the latest addition.

Loading...

Dante Exum was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday in an exchange that made Jordan Clarkson the newest member of the Utah Jazz. So who is Clarkson and what can Jazz expect from him?

Clarkson, selected in the second round of the 2014 Missouri draft, spent his first three and a half seasons with the Lakers before being traded to the Cavaliers.

First of all Clarkson is a scorer. Although the six-year-old guard sometimes lacks in the defensive department, it is a reliable option for the second unit that has improved his efficiency and is shooting the best clip of his career, 37.1 percent from the three-point range in 5.5 attempts per game.

In addition to being someone who can shoot down, Clarkson is able to create by himself and works well out of dribbling. He is firing just under 50 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and approximately 20 percent of his treys are pull-ups.

Ultimately, their ability to create could take some pressure off others during their minutes, freeing them for an open appearance and allowing them to keep their legs under them for the full 48-minute journey.

Clarkson is averaging 14.6 points per game this season, has an effective field goal percentage of 53.2 and is not afraid of contact. He is throwing three free throws per game, the highest of his career, and with 88.4 percent.

In addition to his scoring skills, Clarkson is not a messy player, and has never averaged more than two turnovers per game and is at the lowest level of his 1.3 career per game so far this season.

All of that is good, and it seems that from the outside you can add a boost to the often disappointing Jazz bank unit.

What are the not-so-happy and pink sides of Clarkson's game?

There is some belief that because Clarkson has spent most of his career in bad teams, his percentages may not be real or even sustainable. The argument against it is that Clarkson's best shooting occurred when he first joined the Cavs in the last year of LeBron James.

In the team bound for the Finals, he shot 40.3 percent of three during the final straight of the regular season before reeling during the playoffs.

Outside the score, Clarkson does not offer a large amount of impact or greatly affects the game. He is not known as a defender, he is not going to get a lot of rebounds, and he is not a great player or pass guard.

The biggest blow to Clarkson's game is that he may have the tendency to ignore the designed actions and go for his own gold. That can definitely be a problem sometimes, but for Jazz it might be a good idea to have a guy outside the bench who can be assertive and score in groups.

In the commercial aspect of the situation, Clarkson arrives at Jazz with a $ 13.4 million contract that expires. Instead of having Exum's contract in the books next season, the agreement that expires gives Jazz some flexibility to move forward.

It remains to be seen how everything will develop, but for now it seems a fairly low risk movement so that Jazz has had the potential to push the team where they need it most.