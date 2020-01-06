Utah Jazz walks past pelicans in New Orleans by the skin of their teeth

Loading...

NEW ORLEANS – Utah Jazz needed every game, every rebound, and every ounce of energy from each player to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-126, Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.

The last game in a three-game road trip ended in a strange way with officials reviewing the last game in the game – Brandon Ingram driving, which Rudy Gobert refused – for several minutes after the beep final.

After the game, NBA crew chief Kane Fitzgerald told a reporter for the pool that the end-of-game test checked to see if there was a clock malfunction or not, as many thought, if Gobert had fouled Ingram.

It was a strange end to a strange game for Jazz who was defensive and couldn’t make his normal actions work consistently.

In addition to their own shortcomings, the Jazz faced hot shooting nights from Ingram, JJ Redick and Lonzo Ball who combined for 79 Pelicans points.

“We hang out a bit at the end of a road trip and have found a way to win,” said jazz coach Quin Snyder after the game.

Bojan Bogdanovic needed an additional 25 points, 19 rebounds from Gobert, 7 timely rebounds from Royce O’Neale, 19 points from Donovan Mitchell, two key blocks from Tony Bradley, 40 points from the bench led by Jordan Clarkson, and about 100 other little things to put away the pelicans at the end.

“All these little things make the difference at the end,” said Gobert after finishing with nine points to accompany his big night on the glass. “Maybe if Royce doesn’t get a rebound, we lose this game. If I don’t dispute that shot, we lose the game. It’s the little details that make the difference, and you saw it tonight . “

You can take this game in two ways. The first is that the Jazz defense has broken down and they have barely slipped by the Pelicans, who were without one of their best players at Jrue Holiday.

The other way to look at it, the way the Jazz see it, is that the night they fell short of their normal defensive standards, they were able to find contributions from the whole list and get the win . .

“The big teams are able to get through this and find ways to make a way, and we have done it,” said Mitchell.

If Jazz was hoping for an easy night to end its three-game road trip, it didn’t understand it. Monday’s competition saw 18 leader changes, 11 ties and 45 personal foul calls.

With matches every other day during the trip, the team definitely felt it on Monday night, but refused to let that be an excuse and instead looked at the big picture, which is a game they might have lost earlier in the season.

“Obviously, for the third game of the road trip, we’re going to be a little tired,” said Mitchell. “But being able to persevere shows the improvements we’ve made. Maybe a month and a half, two months ago, who knows what’s going on.”

The Jazz improved to 24-12 over the season and Monday’s victory marked their sixth consecutive streak, the team’s longest winning streak of the season. Although they are happy to return to Salt Lake City, Jazz will not rest.

Games every other day continue with home games Wednesday against the Knicks and Friday against the Hornets before hitting the road for three more games.