Utah Jazz survives Portland Trail Blazers in Jordan Clarkson's debut

SALT LAKE CITY – During three quarters of Thursday night, it seemed that the Utah Jazz would pass in front of the Portland Trail Blazers at Vivint Arena.

The Jazz offense was excellent in those first 36 minutes, as he scored 96 points to build a 20-point lead, although against a Trail Blazers defense that was quite porous.

But then, as has happened on numerous occasions this season, Utah gave up almost all the leadership and had a lead of only one point with 4:40 left. This time, Jazz made the necessary plays in the final leg and won a 121-115 victory, the sixth in its last seven games.

Donovan Mitchell and former Weber State guard Damian Lillard did it for the stretch, with Mitchell scoring 10 points against Lillard's seven in the last 4:40. Mitchell finished with 35 at 34 Lillard.

For all of Mitchell's heroics, Rudy Gobert made two huge plays in the final minutes. First, he saved a ball out of bounds that knocked out Bojan Bogdanovic for a triple to put Utah 112-107 with 1:45 left. Then, he played an excellent defense against Carmelo Anthony when the Jazz held on to a 115-112 lead in 30 seconds to play, forcing a virtually impossible shot, and Utah controlled things from there.

"Those two rushed rudy plays really sealed the game," Mitchell said. "You can say whatever you want about my score and Joe (English) and other things, but at the end of the day, it all came down to Rudy making two great plays." That's why he is who he is and that's why we trust him. "

The three most Bojan Bogdanovic players finished in double figures the night Jordan Clarkson made his Jazz debut after being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to Dante Exum.

Acquired by Utah to help boost its small bank, Clarkson led Utah's second unit with nine points in 4 of 12 shots with a robbery in 21 minutes.

"I felt really comfortable," said Clarkson, who entered the contest with 4:05 to play in the first quarter and made his first shot attempt a minute later. (Coach Quin Snyder) told me to just play my game … I'm happy for the opportunity to play and compete. "

The next thing for Jazz is a road game on Saturday against the LA Clippers.

Grid view

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) celebrates a basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Kent Bazemore (24) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of the Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert (27) dives over the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder calls a play in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward, Bojan Bogdanovic (44) protests a call in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) fight for the ball in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) leaves the court with praise from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends Portland Trail Blazers striker Skal Labissiere (17) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends guard of the Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard (0) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) publishes with Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz guard, Emmanuel Mudiay (8), hopes to pass the Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward, Bojan Bogdanovic (44) drives through the Hassan Whiteside (21) center of Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Fans dress up for vacations in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Emily Lund watches the pre-game activities of Utah Jazz with her son Hendricks in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert (27) suffered a foul in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert (27) plunges into a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz escort Jordan Clarkson (00) drives at the Skal Labissiere of Portland Trail Blazers (17) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) signs autographs after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert (27) defends Portland Trail Blazers striker Skal Labissiere (17) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) complains of a no-call in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder sees the Jazz advantage disappear in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31), Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrate a point near the end of the game with the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26. 2019. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz escort Donovan Mitchell (45) drives over the Portland Trail Blazers escort Anfernee Simons (1) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz Center Ed Davis (17) seeks to pass when Portland Trail striker Blazers Skal Labissiere (17) defends in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz escort Emmanuel Mudiay (8) drives Thursday, December 26, 2019, to the Portland Trail Blazers escort, Anfernee Simons (1) in Salt Lake City. Utah won 121-115. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News