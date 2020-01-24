Utah Jazz schedule is about to get much more difficult

SALT LAKE CITY – Much has been done in Utah Jazz’s 18 wins in their last 20 games on how easy their schedule has been, as only two of those wins have come against teams over 0.500.

Things are about to get much more difficult over the next month, not to mention more important in terms of playoff positioning, even though the Jazz still have 38 games to play in the regular season.

Beginning Saturday afternoon against the Dallas Mavericks at the Vivint Arena, Utah’s next four games will be pitted against teams in the first eight of the Western Conference. Seven of their 10 games thereafter until February 26 are also against teams currently in the playoff position, including five against Western Conference opponents.

The only second from the West to participate in Friday night’s games, the Jazz will not play with the two Los Angeles teams that sandwich them in the standings during this streak, but in addition to facing the Mavericks in fifth place two times, they will also see the Denver Nuggets in fourth place and the San Antonio Spurs in eighth place twice each in the following month and the Houston Rockets in sixth place three times.

Five of these games will take place at the Vivint Arena and four will be on the road. Only one game separates Utah and Denver in the incoming standings Friday evening.

In addition, there will be two games against the Portland Trail Blazers, who are not currently in the top eight in the West, but they have been incredibly ravaged by injuries this season and are in better health.

Jazz playmaker Mike Conley admitted after practice on Friday that the team was aware that the schedule was going to get more difficult. On the contrary, they are eager to take on the challenge after having traveled much of the past six weeks.

“We are not shying away from the task at hand,” said Conley. “We understand that we have a lot of good teams arriving and when we go on the road too, but I think we are just in the right place physically and mentally where every day we come in, work, try to improve every day and worried about the next game, don’t look too far. “

The obvious flip side of playing these teams so many times over the next few weeks is that Utah hasn’t seen any of the playoffs listed above at all this season, and they’ve only played one times with Trail Blazers.

“I wouldn’t say it’s problematic. It’s unique in a way,” said Utah head coach Quin Snyder on Friday of the fact that his team had so little first glance hand over so many contenders at the conference. “At the same time, we played the Clippers and Lakers and (Oklahoma City Thunder). It’s part of planning. “

Saturday’s game against Dallas will be the only time prodigy Luka Doncic will play in Salt Lake City (except the playoffs) this season. The 20-year-old Slovenian was named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game on February 16 and averages 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and nine assists per game.

“Dude, he’s impressive,” said Conley. “He has everything in his game. With his size and skills, he is one of the few players who can do what he can, so it will be a difficult challenge for all of us. We are definitely locked up and we will try to find a way to try to slow it down as best as possible. “

Saturday’s game will be somewhat unique given its 3pm time. start as part of the NBA’s efforts to make more games available to watch earlier in Europe and Africa. Rather than reporting something negative about a different departure time, Conley said it would be good to do it sooner than usual.

“I think most of us all like it,” he said. “You can go to dinner afterwards, at a good time, you know, 7 pm. instead of 10, 11:30. I think it’s really cool. “

As of Friday afternoon, the Mavericks are said to have traded to acquire centers Willie Cauley-Stein and Justin Patton following Achilles’ injury Dwight Powell suffered earlier this week. Dallas would have sent the Golden State Warriors a second-round pick that once belonged to Jazz in exchange for Cauley-Stein.