Utah Jazz rolls on New York Knicks 128-104 for a 7th consecutive victory

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – In their two games against the New York Knicks last season, Utah Jazz won 32 and 21 points respectively.

With the Jazz having won 11 of its last 12 games and the Knicks tending to miss the playoffs for the seventh consecutive campaign, many thought Wednesday night’s match between the two teams would have a similar result.

This idea was only reinforced before the match, New York having announced that it would be deprived of its two top scorers, Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle, as well as the playmaker Dennis Smith Jr.

That was the result, as the Knicks’ defense was a sieve and their attack did little in the middle two quarters on their way to a 128-104 victory in Utah.

The Jazz have now won seven straight games and 12 of their last 13 games to advance to 25-12 this season.

“Just playing an excellent defense gave us confidence and an opportunity to run, and that’s how we want to play. We had a lot of easy and easy layups tonight. ”- Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic

Although it took a little while for Utah to truly withdraw for good, its attack had been rolling from the very beginning. The Jazz had 21 points halfway through the first quarter and finished the frame with 39 points to lead by 10. The roadside only reached six in the second quarter as the Utah attack slowed a little, but the Jazz then went on a race of 13-3 and led by no less than 22 before halftime.

In fact, Utah reached the 70 point mark before New York had 50 (70-48).

At intermission, the Jazz led 72-53, shooting 65% of the field and had nine of their 18 3-point tries for only 3 of 11 for the Knicks. Utah had a 30-22 advantage in points in the paint, New York passed 25-17, had 14 assists for the Knicks’ eight and five blocks for the road team.

Grid view

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) rides for a dunk while Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock (25) while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) walks past New York Knicks goalkeeper Frank Ntilikina (11) as Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday 8 January 2020.. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots New York Knicks goalkeeper Damyean Dotson (21) as Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, January. 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) rolls over New York Knicks goalkeeper Elfrid Payton (6) as Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday January 8, 2020.. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to work on New York Knicks goalkeeper Frank Ntilikina (11) while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday January 8. , 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis (1) while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) shoots with New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson (67) in defense while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) has fun with Utah Jazz forward teammate Georges Niang (31) as Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8. 2020. Utah won 128-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) drives around New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) following Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots New York Knicks goalkeeper Wayne Ellington (2) while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday 8 January 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis (1) as Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Salt Lake City Arena on Wednesday, January. 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots New York Knicks guard Wayne Ellington (2) while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday 8 January 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) rolls over New York Knicks goalkeeper Elfrid Payton (6) as Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday January 8, 2020.. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes the ball as Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) rides for a dunk on the New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) while Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena from Salt Lake City on Wednesday, January. 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) counterfeits New York Knicks goalkeeper Reggie Bullock (25) for a 3-point shot as Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) rides for a dunk on New York Knicks goalkeeper Elfrid Payton (6) while Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Salt Lake City Arena on Wednesday, January. 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“In the first quarter we sort of swapped baskets, then from the second quarter we started playing our defense, our game and in the end it was an easy game for us,” said Bojan Bogdanovic, who tied Emmanuel Mudiay for the team in the lead with 20 points. “Just playing an excellent defense gave us confidence and an opportunity to run, and that’s how we want to play. We had a lot of easy and easy lay-ups tonight. “

The lead would have been even bigger, except that the Jazz had a lot of trouble getting out of the foul line in the first half, making only 11 of their 19 attempts. They finished night 14 of 23 from the charity band.

Utah then really opened things up by scoring the first 10 points in the second half to get their biggest lead of the evening at 29. At that point, a group of annoyed fans started making the wave to to entertain.

Even though the match was anything but decided at the time, Snyder was happy that the group remained engaged until the end.

“I told them afterwards that I had the impression that we had continued to play the right way throughout the match. They know what it means, “he said, specifically mentioning the continuation of the extra pass, transitional defense, correct screen covers and boxing. “We are doing the things that have helped us become a better team, while continuing to do them regardless of the scoreboard or anything. Everyone who participates in the game has the opportunity to do so and maintain their focus. “

Mudiay added, who played against his old team: “When you get a big lead like that, the hardest thing in the NBA is to play with a big lead … as the coach said (post- match), we just played the right way. If you play the right way, the basketball gods will bless you. “