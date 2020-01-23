Utah Jazz: Record Victories Could Increase Rudy Gobert's Chances To The Stars

SAN FRANCISCO – Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was unaware that Rudy Gobert had not yet formed a star team.

I asked Kerr if it seemed odd that a two-time defensive player of the year had been kicked out of the all-star team, and he was surprised to learn that he was.

“He hasn’t done it yet?” He asked. “It’s surprising to me.”

The NBA’s first defensive player of the year award went to Sidney Moncrief for the 1982-1983 season and has been awarded to 21 players in total since he became an annual honor. Gobert is the only player to have won the awards several times and not to have been part of at least one star team.

It could be the year Gobert made his star debut, according to several NBA players, coaches, leaders and media.

All-Star runners are chosen by a weighted vote between fans, selected media members and player votes. Gobert was not chosen as the 2019-2020 starter.

NBA coaches choose All-Star reserves. Each coach fills out a ballot of seven players from each conference (two guards, three frontline players and two jokers) and the best tellers complete the teams.

Each coach has their own set of criteria when making All-Star selections.

“I think it’s a combination of many things,” said jazz coach Quin Snyder of his own criteria. “You try to weigh the obvious statistical measures that give you a general perception and if you dig a little deeper and look at someone like Rudy, who may not be averaging as many points as someone else, but the points it impacts the team, and it manifests in many ways. ”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens recently told reporters that his criteria are statistics, victory and a fear factor.

Snyder pointed out advanced measures that show a more complete picture of a player’s impact, and even noted that such measures were not difficult to find. Then, Snyder added that victory plays a role in the players he chooses.

With that in mind, there is a bit of hypocrisy in what the NBA expects leading to the star break.

“I reward the teams that have won, the players who play in winning teams. I think this year (Rudy Gobert will do it) will have a better chance based on his success. … He is absolutely one of those guys who is there every year. “- Steve Kerr, Golden State coach

Coaches and players all hope to play their best basketball by the end of the season, with the start of the year being used to grow and improve. This is especially true for teams that introduce new players from off-season acquisitions and even as late as the February deadline.

But the NBA is hosting Star Weekend in February, honoring standout players from the first months of the season.

For teams that start slowly or have growth problems, this could mean that players are missing All-Star deals, and Utah Jazz is the bill for a team that has had slow starts over the seasons past.

Jazz’s slow start this season did not last as long and as the weekend of the stars approaches, voters witnessed a wave of victories in jazz, with the team having a record of 18 -2 in their last 20 games.

While making the NBA All-Star team may not seem so important to some, it clearly means a lot to others. Gobert became emotionally famous last year after leaving the all-star team. Later that year, he was named defensive player of the year for the second consecutive season.

A Western Conference front office official said he thought coaches were more likely to put Gobert on their ballots this season, not only because of Jazz’s victory but also because he there was a slight embarrassment factor.

“I don’t think there are many who want to be responsible for a possible triple defensive player of the year,” he said. “It already looks bad to have missed it twice now.”

Obviously, Gobert’s teammates are asking him to make the All-Star team with Donovan Mitchell, a potential All-Star himself, leading the charge. But even those who haven’t played with Gobert for a long time think the Utah jazz center is long overdue for the mid-season honor.

“It’s crazy because he does such a good job at both ends,” said Jordan Clarkson. “He should be an All-Star this year. It is simply and simply. “

NBA coach selections for All-Star stocks will be announced on January 30 and, judging, there is a good chance that Gobert will make his All-Star debut this year.