Utah Jazz recognizes the defensive prowess of the Rudy Gobert center with a special panel

SALT LAKE CITY – Like many of his opponents have tried to do in the past few years, Utah Jazz goalkeeper Emmanuel Mudiay went overboard during a recent training session to achieve a familiar result.

Rudy Gobert rejected it.

“You may want to take the leap,” Gobert told Mudiay.

“He’s just having a big game after a big game for us. We are definitely a different team without him, so I had to start singing “twice”. “- Emmanuel Mudiay, on Rudy Gobert

Mudiay replied, “This is why you are the double defensive player of the year.”

With this, Mudiay has created a team tradition. Now, when Gobert performs a key defensive game, his teammates will lift two fingers to signify “twice”, taking note of the number of DPOY awards he has won.

“In my opinion, he should get it again,” Mudiay said Wednesday after filming the Jazz before their game against Mudiay’s former New York Knicks team. “He’s just having a big game after a big game for us. We are definitely a different team without him, so I had to start singing “twice”. “

“It’s a hymn now. You just have to hold on to the two every time it does something big in times of crisis. “

Gobert certainly took a big leap Monday in a time of crisis against the New Orleans Pelicans, as he turned down Brandon Ingram on the rim with low time to preserve the Jazz’s 128-126 victory, their sixth consecutive and 11th in 12 games.

As the Utah players left the field, they flashed the sign, which Mudiay clarified on Wednesday in favor of Gobert and not a message of disrespect for the pelicans.

“We held it” twice “, but I think they considered it a” peace “,” said Mudiay. “They didn’t know what we were talking about, so I’m sure when we go back, they’ll feel some kind of path, but we just encourage our teammate.”

Wednesday, said Gobert: “It was great. It really shows our chemistry. The guys are really proud of what we do. “

Even if the sign has made its way, Mudiay wants it to change next season after the award of the defensive player of the year 2020.

“I hope three are on their way.”