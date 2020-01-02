Utah Jazz reacts to the death of former NBA commissioner David Stern

Loading...

CHICAGO – The new year began with a bleak note for the NBA, as Commissioner Emeritus David Stern, who served as commissioner from 1984 to 2014, died Wednesday afternoon after suffering a brain hemorrhage on December 12.

He was 77 years old.

For generations of aspiring basketball players, the dream was to cross the stage in the NBA draft and shake hands with Stern. It is an image that is iconic. For Rudy Gobert and Ed Davis of the Utah Jazz, that moment will be one they will appreciate for the rest of their lives.

"Being able to shake hands when I entered the league was a dream of mine," Gobert said Thursday morning.

Davis, the son of former NBA player Terry Davis, said that even children who didn't grow up near the NBA knew Stern's name and who he was.

"I was a lottery player, so I shook hands, and growing up is something that many boys dream of, crossing that stage and shaking David Stern's hand," Davis said. "That was a great moment in my life that I will never forget."

Stern was the firm face of the league for 30 years and is widely respected for the way he developed the game, both nationally and internationally. He took the NBA from a sport of tape broadcasts to a world power.

He was promoted as a visionary of globalizing the league and pressed for the acquisition of international talent.

"He allowed many of us to dream of joining the NBA," Gobert said. "Thirty years ago for international players, it wasn't normal for us to think we could be in the NBA." … Now, no matter where in the world you are, you can dream of having the opportunity to play in the league. "

In addition to his drive for the NBA to become a worldwide phenomenon, he helped create the WNBA, and during his tenure, the NBA grew with the creation of seven new teams and the NBA Development League (now G League).

"He had a presence," said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. "It's really impossible to exaggerate the impact it had not only on the NBA but I think that basketball around the world." … The people who benefited from that, the players and coaches mainly, in addition to the cities that didn't have teams, and he just hit so many people. "

Stern's participation in the NBA began before assuming his position as commissioner. In the 1970s as an external lawyer for the league, he helped with the agreements that led to the merger of the ABA and the NBA and the creation of free agency.

Later, after serving as general counsel of the league and then executive vice president, Stern succeeded Larry O & # 39; Brien as commissioner in 1984.

Players, coaches, media members, friends, business partners and everyone else shared their memories and condolences on Wednesday, including his own successor, NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“For 22 years, I had a seat on the court to see David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends, ”Silver said in a statement. “David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But in the course of 30 years as commissioner, it marked the beginning of the modern global NBA. "

In 1985, shortly after Stern was appointed commissioner, the late Larry H. Miller bought a 50% stake in Utah Jazz. The following year he bought the remaining interest.

"We appreciate our close friendship with him and appreciate his continued demonstration of support, especially when we build the arena where he signed his name on the beams," the Miller family said in a statement. “He always took our needs into account and we are sure that the health of the Utah Jazz and the composition of the Larry H. Miller organization would look different without their influence. David leaves a remarkable legacy of change, expansion and popularity for professional basketball worldwide. We will miss our friend.