Utah Jazz postbag: who will win a 3-point shooting competition with only Jazz?

SALT LAKE CITY – Happy Sunday, jazz fans!

There is a little break in the weather, it is warmer outside than we have seen recently, the Jazz has won a tough (but controversial) competition on Friday night. So what could make this day better for you? What do you say The Sunday Jazz Mailbag? I knew it.

Who will win a 3pt shooting competition (allstar weekend format) between Mitchell, Conley, Royce, Bojan, Joe and Niang?

– James Hardman (@_hot_takes) 7 February 2020

I have probably spent much more time on this than I probably should, but here we are. Let me make this clear … this is not science, I just use my own, strangely designed method to speculate wild. It’s all nice so let’s go.

The way I looked at this was not necessarily based on their 3-point withdrawal rate, although that will be taken into account later.

First I looked at this season’s 3-point shot chart. The All-Star 3-point competition has the five shooting stations with ball racks at specific spread points around the bow, we call them 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 (starting in the left corner and moving around to the right). So when I looked at the shot charts, I could see from which spots they were more efficient from the spots they had to shoot at, instead of the intermediate spots.

Donovan Mitchell takes most of his 3-point attempts from 4th place, allowing him to place his money ball, but he also has many more misses than from 1st place. With his 3-point percentage at 35.8 for the season, I saw this as sufficient evidence to take him out of the running.

Joe Ingles, who would probably be the most reliable choice, is not the most efficient of the team from three this season, and although he nowadays is absolutely more comfortable shooting on both sides of the arc, there is still a clear gap between attempts such as the right side to the left side, where the 2-spot is a bad place for Ingles. I brought him.

Of the four remaining names, only one photographed less than 40% of three, which is Mike Conley at 35.9%. So I took him.

This is now between Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Niang has tried the least 3-pointers of this remaining group and the majority of them have come out on corner shots, giving him an advantage over the 1 and 5 spotracks, but there just isn’t enough evidence for me to give him the keys give here. He is gone.

O’Neale has a very nice shot chart compared to the All-Star format. He shoots more from the corners, but still has a very balanced distribution around the bow, and to top it all off, he has taken 3 attempts from the top of the bow in 3-place and hit every season this season. He was a true contender, but when it came down to it, I saw a clear winner.

Bogdanovic easily has the most evenly distributed 3-point shot chart in the team and he happens to be leading the team in 3-point percentage at 42.5% this season. Here is the kicker, he maintains the best percentage of the team deep from 379 3-point attempts this season. That is more than the attempts of Niang (138) and O’Neale (151) together.

That’s my answer, Bogdanovic for the win. And if I were him, I’d put the money ball in the rack.

who do you think should start for jazz. all starters are negative about plus / minus today ….

– Oliver G (@totoliver) February 8, 2020

Individual plus-minus is not a very reliable stat, especially if the data set is only one game. That is simply not a reliable sample size that would give me some insight into the team.

Cumulatively this season each of the regular starters of the Jazz has a positive plus-minus so that should tell you more. I think the players who have to start are the ones who play best together. If there are a handful of games when someone is not working, I don’t see that as a reason to move them to the bank. Just let them work through it. If it becomes more than a few games, think about changing it. At the moment, I don’t think the Jazz starter should be adjusted.

Okay, really, I wouldn’t touch my last question … what about … what’s your favorite stop on the way?

– Tyler Beck (@ TB2oh2) 8 February 2020

Toronto is such a beautiful city and I still haven’t explored it as often as I want, but everything I’ve seen is amazing. The Toronto food scene is also great. I had the best Windows of my life and one of the nicest authentic Italian meals ever. To top it all off, the people in Canada are really ridiculously nice.

San Francisco and Sacramento give me the chance to go home, but that doesn’t seem to answer the question.

Dark horse on my list (a very unpopular NBA opinion) is Cleveland, which happens to be where I will be on my birthday with the Jazz this year. Cleveland gets a bad rap, but there is seriously good food and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is simply the best. I spent three hours there before I had to leave to take a flight and I could easily have spent three more hours.

You tweet at all hours. Are you sleeping? Is this normal for journalists around the NBA? No criticism, genuine curiosity.

– Andrew Bennett (@ abenet243) February 8, 2020

Sleep is for the birds.

But seriously, sleep is an incredibly valued commodity in the NBA media world. I sleep when I can and am very good at sleeping, especially on flights. Sometimes the travel and work schedule simply forces you to learn how to stay awake long and strange hours. Sometimes I catch two, three or four hours here and there. Sometimes, on a bad day, I really soak in it and sleep for 16 consecutive hours.

Insomnia seems to be a professional risk for journalists, but I would not trade anything for what I do.

If you want to see your question answered in a mailbag article or in the weekly newsletter, send your questions to [email protected] with ‘mailbag’ in the subject line or send me (@NBASarah) your questions on Twitter using the hashtag # SundayJazzMailBag.