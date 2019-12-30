Utah Jazz overcomes the bad first half, passes the Detroit Pistons 104-81

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The last time the Utah Jazz played their last game a decade before Monday, they fought the Oklahoma City Thunder in a low-scoring issue that ended only 87-86 in favor of the Thunder when Kevin Durant made a pair of shots with less than five seconds left.

On Monday at Vivint Arena, in his last game of this decade against an incredibly short-handed Detroit Pistons team, the Jazz went through the first half, scoring 40-39 in the intermission, putting the match in rhythm to get a final score even lower than the game 10 years ago.

But Utah finally got underway in the third quarter and then crossed into the fourth to a 104-81 victory.

With the victory, the Jazz have won eight of their last nine games to move to 21-12 before the 2020 part of their season begins.

"The major in the first half was that the offense stagnated," said Utah guard Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 23 points in the game with 7 of 15 shots. "We did what we wanted in defense … we didn't enter (in the locker room at halftime) annoying or anything. We knew what we were supposed to do. At the end of the day, we missed some shots. We discovered it on the offensive side and then we raise it to another level on the defensive side. ”

Playing a Pistons team that entered on Monday with only a 12-21 record, had lost six of its last seven games and had no five players due to an injury headed by Blake Griffin, the predominant thought could have been that a team of Utah has been playing well. I would have an easy night.

Grid view

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) fight for the rebound during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Detroit Pistons escort, Tim Frazier (12), jazz forward Joe Joe Ingles (2) during an NBA game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz striker Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots while Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) protects him during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles the Detroit Pistons striker Thon Maker (7) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81 . Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dips the ball during an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dips the ball during an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) passes the ball during an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reach the rebound during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz striker Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots at Detroit Pistons guard Tony Snell (17) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104- 81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) passes the ball behind him while Detroit Pistons guard Tim Frazier (12) saves it during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81) Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) dribbles through downtown Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond (0) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Tony Bradley (13) pushes the rebound away from the center of the Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond (0) during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. The Jazz He won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) applauds during an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) gestures for the crowd to make noise during an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Juwan Morgan (16) takes the rebound of Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guards Donovan Mitchell (45) and Emmanuel Mudiay (8) face off before the start of an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jazz won 104-81) Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) took off his towels after his teammates dipped him in the water at the end of the Detroit PistonJazz game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Clarkson scored 20 points and Jazz won 104-81. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

But that was not the case from the tip, since Jazz did not score at all during the first 2:59 of the game and did nothing but free throws during the first 5:01. With just over a minute left in the first quarter, Utah had only 13 points and was left behind by eight before Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson made a triple to reduce the deficit to two.

The second quarter was very similar, since the Jazz settled for medium-range shots or could not make a triple, since they made only two of their 11 attempts from beyond the goal in the first 24 minutes. Detroit was not good either, since the two sides combined made less than 36% of their shots in the first half.

"If you shoot the ball without a pass, it doesn't allow you to develop other things," said Utah head coach Quin Snyder about the Jazz's difficulties in the early offense, which led to a group of shots from Middle range. "I think it takes a little while for the boys to feel that … I felt we adapted to that as the game progressed."

Finally, when the second half began, Utah flexed its muscles and survived the visitors. Down 42-41 at the beginning of the third quarter, Jazz had a 14-0 run and led 55-42 in the middle of the table. Climbing 10 before the last quarter, Utah beat Detroit 36-23 in the final period to leave the game.

"First, we hit shots and continue to make stops throughout the game," Mitchell said. “Many people were somewhat undecided (early). Just be aggressive and just go. At the end of the day, we got the look we wanted. ”

In total, Jazz ended up shooting 10 of 26 from a distance, which means they were 8 of 15 in the second half from beyond the arc. One of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, the Pistons finished just 4 of 14 in 3-point attempts.

"(Defend 3) was very important tonight because they shot very well, especially in corner 3," Snyder said. "For the most part, our boys did a good job of not getting caught up in penetration."

The Jazz will now return to the road for a three-game trip that begins Thursday against the Chicago Bulls.