Utah Jazz: our conclusions to analyze films of all the games of this year

As the rookie resident who covered the Utah Jazz, I thought the best thing I could do before starting was to come back and watch every game of the season.

Then, just out of my marathon, I divided my thoughts into three categories; First general impressions of the team, things that caught my attention but that are not a cause for immediate panic and problem areas to be corrected.

It is by no means an exhaustive list of all my thoughts, and I am sure there are things here that are well known to Jazz fans. Instead, look at this as observations of an intensive course in the 2019-20 Jazz season. Here are some things that stood out:

First impressions

At the risk of sounding like a complete stranger and making everyone think "tell me something I didn't know," I will try to keep these brief.

The reasoning behind Jazz being praised for his defensive skill and that Rudy Gobert wins two Defensive Player of the Year awards is very clear to me, now more than ever. There is something to be said about the high level of attention to detail on the defensive side that is so present in an elite defensive team. That does not mean that they were perfect, just that the current defensive principles are impressive.

Donovan Mitchell just turned 23 in September and plays with the vision and athletics of a much more experienced player. He is an absolute force that I am extremely excited to cover.

It is crazy how complete a Bojan Bogdanovic player is and how little the national audience knows about him. I can tell you from experience covering the Eastern Conference while in Indiana that he is not close to one of the most talked about players, and I think that is hurting his achievements on the basketball court.

It's good to see that shooting fights didn't stop Mike Conley from impacting the game in the other areas he is capable of doing. Let's be clear, the season started in a very tough way when it comes to offensive production, but you wouldn't know how it was handled in all other aspects of the game.

It is clear that wrinkles are still being solved with this equipment, especially with the reserve unit, and there have been some difficult days in the first part of this season, but for the most part I think there is a lot for Jazz fans to be happy

No need to panic

It is not easy to have a semi-prolonged injury just when you come to a new team, as Ed Davis did. It seems that Quin Snyder is giving Davis time to figure things out and catch up with the team. But, if things don't change soon for Davis, there will be a conversation about Tony Bradley, who did an incredibly impressive job as a backup for Gobert and then again when Gobert came out with a sprained ankle. There is a point where that kind of effort and production has to be rewarded. I think it's fair to give Davis his time and a chance, but I'm aware of that situation.

I have noticed some concern and concern about the way Emmanuel Mudiay sometimes makes a hard and fast disk in the paint with what seems to have no backup plan, resulting in a bad pass or a player's expulsion pass non-existent . Actually, Conley has been guilty of the same mistake many times. This is an extremely common feature among young players and players who are new to a team. As this is the case with Mudiay and Conley, I see no reason to panic … yet.

Problem areas

At first glance it seemed that the Jazz were dumping the ball with offensive fouls to a higher level than their opponents, and after digging some of the advanced statistics it turns out that he was right.

The Jazz do not have the worst rotation rate in the league (third worst), but they lead the league in frequency of transitional ball losses (17.5% rotation frequency), isolation moves (13.2% rotation frequency) and post-ups (23.3% rotation frequency), and are the second worst in offensive screen losses (11.4% rotation frequency).

The transition, isolation and subsequent turnovers are due to mishandling of the ball (its rotation of the mill) and offensive fouls, which are also the cause of offensive screen losses. As the Jazz are league leaders on both screens and screen assists, it seems they would have more opportunities to make mistakes. But these statistics are frequency percentages, not total sums, so, compared to the rest of the league, regardless of the total amount, they are dumping the ball in a higher clip. The bottom line is that these are areas that should be cleaned up if the Jazz want to succeed with their preferred type of crime.

The Jazz are missing some major opportunities when the defense is caught with a mismatch in Gobert after a change. There may be some people who would put this in the category of no need to panic, but the guy measures 7 feet 1. It is the easiest thing to see on the court and if a 6 foot 3 foot guard connects with him in the post, the Jazz have to take advantage of it. Those are free points that are being overlooked.

I appreciate a player who can operate in the mid-range as much as the next reasonable person, but there are times when it seems that Mitchell is chasing that shot more often than he needs. In addition, I noticed some cases in which Mitchell spent an open-ended triple to take the ball to the corner. The problem is that, because it is so open, it means that the defense was able to close the corner kick and dispute the shot in a better defensive position.

The mentality of passing a good shot to get a great shot is understandable and commendable. But, Mitchell is the main force of this team. If you have an open look, you need to take it and not differ.

Next

Of course, there is much more to this team than what I described here, and I would be lying if I said I didn't retain some of my observations to go deeper at a later date. The good news is that I will be there for a long time and the season is still young.