Utah Jazz offense has been the best in the NBA in the last 13 games

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – In four weeks, Utah Jazz was the best offensive team in the NBA.

They have won 12 of the last 13 games and seven straight after wiping out the New York Knicks 128-104 Wednesday night at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. During this period, the Jazz have had a top offensive rating of 117. 9.

“The way you play is more important than the win,” said jazz coach Quin Snyder after the game.

How Utah plays is really good. Offensively, they are at a climax for the 2019-20 season. They hit a 39% league record over three points and have the best live shooting percentage in the league at 60.8 since December 11.

“The way you play is more important than winning” Quin Snyder, Jazz Coach

Although he often likes to attribute the success of the attack to the success of the defense, Snyder said he saw the team playing with more focus and more attention to detail.

Things like precise passes, basic footwork and precise counter-hits all have the potential to be overlooked as they seem basic. For Jazz, the opposite is true and the emphasis is on fundamental solidity.

“The result is that you play more efficiently when you play more precisely,” he said. “Our staff feel really good about their desire to be coached.”

It’s not only at the team level that things have changed. Individually, through the lineup, Jazz players have racked up incredibly impressive numbers in the past 13 games.

Joe Ingles shoots 51.8 percent on three, Donovan Mitchell averages 24.8 points per game on 51.7 percent shooting, Bojan Bogdanovic averages 21.4 points per game and the pick-and-roll game Rudy Gobert-Ingles is absolutely humming.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvzaNqLe2Ms (/ incorporated)

Georges Niang, who has made the best of the team at 53.2% beyond the arc since December 11, said that the addition of Jordan Clarkson to the team had really given the Jazz a boost which was not exactly planned but more than welcome.

“Sometimes when you have new faces it’s kind of uplifting,” he said. “I thought about it earlier today. When you have new faces, they bring this new life and new energy and now we come to a point where we are on a roll and we have to keep it going. “

Offensive success was not limited to the starting unit. The bench has come alive in the last few games and finished with a total of 57 points on Wednesday.

Take, for example, Emmanuel Mudiay, who had a season high and a game high of 20 points against the Knicks, with four assists and three rebounds.

“The guys get together and play together,” said Mudiay after the game. “We get comfortable with each other.”

Grid view

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) rides for a dunk while Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock (25) while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) walks past New York Knicks goalkeeper Frank Ntilikina (11) as Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday 8 January 2020.. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots New York Knicks goalkeeper Damyean Dotson (21) as Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, January. 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) rolls over New York Knicks goalkeeper Elfrid Payton (6) as Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday January 8, 2020.. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to work on New York Knicks goalkeeper Frank Ntilikina (11) while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday January 8. , 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis (1) while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) shoots with New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson (67) in defense while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) has fun with Utah Jazz forward teammate Georges Niang (31) as Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8. 2020. Utah won 128-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) drives around New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) following Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots New York Knicks goalkeeper Wayne Ellington (2) while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday 8 January 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis (1) as Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Salt Lake City Arena on Wednesday, January. 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots New York Knicks guard Wayne Ellington (2) while Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday 8 January 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) rolls over New York Knicks goalkeeper Elfrid Payton (6) as Utah Jazz and New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday January 8, 2020.. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes the ball as Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) rides for a dunk on the New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) while Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena from Salt Lake City on Wednesday, January. 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) counterfeits New York Knicks goalkeeper Reggie Bullock (25) for a 3-point shot as Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) rides for a dunk on New York Knicks goalkeeper Elfrid Payton (6) while Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Salt Lake City Arena on Wednesday, January. 8, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The level of comfort of Jazz arrives at the ideal time of the season. They improved to 25-12 in the first home game after a three-game road streak, with many more road games in the near future.

In addition, at the end of January, the easy Jazz schedule will run out and things will start to get much more difficult. So there is no time like the present to accumulate numbers in the win column before facing the best teams in the league and hoping that some of the efficiency will continue when things get difficult.