Utah Jazz Mike Conley Advances Rehabilitation

NEW ORLEANS – Utah Jazz has remained firm in its schedule-less position with Mike Conley, and remains on the injury report, listed as released, but there appears to be progress.

Conley was shooting with teammates Thursday morning at the Smoothie King Center before the team’s game that night against the New Orleans Pelicans. After the crew’s morning shoot, Conley participated in physical training with the Jazz training staff.

Thursday night’s game marks the 14th consecutive game that Conley has missed since he injured his left hamstring again on December 17.

Conley did not travel with the team on last week’s three-game trip, which also ended in New Orleans. Instead, the veteran guard stayed in Salt Lake City to continue his injury rehabilitation.

Although no official word has come from Jazz about a return date for Conley, her presence with the team and the increase in physical activity provide some reason to be optimistic.

Conley has averaged 13.6 points in 22 games in his first season with the Jazz. His return and the implications of his return will be hot topics for Jazz.

The most likely scenario is that Royce O’Neale will be moved from the starting unit to make room for Conley, keeping Joe Ingles with the starters, specifically with Rudy Gobert.

The duo Ingles-Gobert has been one of the highlights of this season and will likely continue to be a focal point in the Jazz offensive into the future.

The Jazz return home Saturday to face the Sacramento Kings.