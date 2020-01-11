Utah Jazz mailbag: what happens when goalkeeper Mike Conley returns?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Greetings to Jazz Nation from the Nation’s Capitol. Again, I rummaged through the post office bag and will try to answer some of the questions you asked.

Mike Conley will eventually come back from an injury and when he does, many of you wonder what will happen.

Question #SundayJazzMailbag: what happens to the rotation when Conley returns? Joe and Royce both need minutes IMHO for different reasons. Joe is great with the starters and Royce is a great defender. How does the team handle this?

Mike Conley is not going to leave the bench. Let’s start there, because I had questions about whether the success of Jazz would dictate Conley or not. I don’t think it will affect his place in the starting unit.

I think the candidate most likely to go to the bench when Conley returns is Royce O’Neale. The reason is outright because the pick-and-roll chemistry between Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles has been superb lately. But, I would not put Quin Snyder beyond to change that in the future depending on the matches. If there is a difficult defensive task in place 3-4, then it might make sense to have O’Neale on the ground rather than Ingles in these situations. For all intents and purposes, I think it will be O’Neale who will slide to make room for Conley.

The way Snyder decides to spread the minutes outside the start of each half might end up being a bit of an experience, but it stands to reason that because Gobert depends less on Donovan Mitchell than it probably will be Gobert, Ingles and Conley working together while Mitchell gets more racing with part of the bench plus Bojan Bogdanovic. Conley’s return will also eat up Emmanuel Mudiay’s minutes and likely eliminate Rayjon Tucker from the rotation, but Mudiay will continue to contribute and Tucker was only getting punctual minutes anyway.

Look, there’s a good, clear answer, and I’m not about to get caught hot for no reason. The purple mountain jerseys are the best and honestly one of the best adjustments in the league. They are awesome. That’s it.

However, I would be lying if I said that I didn’t like the jerseys of the orange Sunset City edition. I saw rumors on Twitter about Jazz fans who don’t like them and I don’t understand. Don’t you like sunsets? The sun is rising? The orange colors of the desert that represent joy? For me, it’s a close second.

If I were to bet, I would say there is a strong possibility that Mitchell is part of the all-star team but I wouldn’t feel comfortable going much further than that.

The first feedback on the fan vote is not very good for Rudy Gobert, who I think is an unfair representation of the best front players in the West, but I’m not one of the people who vote, so it’s really up to you to get these numbers.

It’s true, Jazz has been in the running since I arrived on the scene.

Do not hesitate to give me all the credit for victories and send your hate mail my way if things start to get worse. There is clearly a correlation. But I certainly respond better to praise.

