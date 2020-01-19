Utah Jazz mailbag: Jazz options with trading deadline approaching

Sarah Todd poses for a photo at Deseret News in Salt Lake City, Tuesday December 17, 2019, Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY – This week’s postbag question episode you answer is really after the 10-game Utah Jazz streak that ended in New Orleans on Thursday and Mike Conley’s return to the Saturday night’s victory over Sacramento.

If that was not enough to start a conversation, we are also getting closer to the transaction deadline, so there is a lot to be said.

There are obviously untouchable players on the Jazz list and we all know who they are. Apart from that, it is important to remember that if you put a player in a commercial package, the return must be worth it in terms of duration and duration of the contract, as well as on the field.

In my opinion, there are few players with whom the Jazz would be willing to part as the reason the Jazz made a move would be to improve the team for the playoffs. And the chances of getting an upgrade that would be useful in the playoffs for what they should give up are slim.

That being said, there are options. With a few young players relegated to the bench, a few second-round choices at their disposal and with Ed Davis out of the rotation, the Jazz have things to play with a package to offer to another team. They may very well be looking for help at the location of the backup center.

This is not a complete or exhaustive list of possible business goals, but a few ideas that come to mind.

Willy Hernangomez of the Hornets has racked up DNP in Charlotte and although he is not a huge upgrade from Davis or Tony Bradley, as a big man who can shoot from a distance, he offers spacing from the central position that Jazz doesn’t currently have.

Another guy who’s struggled to get minutes this season is Kyle O’Quinn of the 76ers, and although he’s not as agile and quick as Davis or Bradley, he adds a level of strength and athleticism that could make him more difficult to overtake when the game slows down in the playoffs and his expiring $ 2 million contract is as friendly as possible.

The Markieff Morris of the Pistons would be an attractive target for Jazz. If we look at how things will move in the playoffs, it is possible that Jazz is in a difficult position if and when the teams choose to play a small ball. Bringing an attacker like Morris to be the center of the little ball could pay off. He comes on a small $ 3.2 million contract with a player option for next season.

We all know that Mitchell likes to have the ball in his hands, Ingles is extremely solid also with the ball for Pick and Roll, at one point, Conley is also a guy who needs the ball in his hands … Not too much same type of player on the first unit? 32M bench, realistic or not?

– Francis Gagne (@GagneMdx) January 18, 2020

When a team has an abundance of playmakers and ball carriers who can space the floor and demand defense attention, it’s not a bad problem.

The best example I can give of going the other way is the problem the Sixers have with Ben Simmons. They have a lot of people who can play and work well with the ball in their hands, but the biggest bane of the team is that one of these players, Simmons, does not add space or require perimeter defense attention and this allows the defense to collapse into the paint and help easily.

Yes, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles and Mike Conley all work well with the ball in their hands, but they are not zero with the ball and have proven to be perfectly capable in relays without the ball in their hands. I really don’t see this as a problem for Jazz and I don’t think they do either.

Submitted by email:

Q: Sarah, is Jazz really going to move Royce O’Neale, who kept the opposing top players, to Mike Conley’s bench?

A: I think fans are putting too much emphasis on starting the queues. The most important lineup is the one that closes the match, and for Jazz, if a match needs to be closed on defense, I guarantee you will see O’Neale there.

In addition, nothing prevents Quin Snyder from changing the calendar or the order of rotation of the submarines. NBA coaches all have ways of staggering their beginners and mixing bench players throughout the game and that’s what you’re going to see with Jazz.

Saturday night against the Kings, on Conley’s return, Snyder used a few different queues, some that we have never seen used before, and there will likely be a period – especially while Conley is on a restriction of minutes and slowly comes back from his injury – from experimentation with queues and surrogate models.