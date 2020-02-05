Utah Jazz loses late lead over Denver Nuggets, resulting in 5th consecutive loss

SALT LAKE CITY – Donovan Mitchell scored the ball in frustration after the last buzzer sounded.

If the Wednesday night of the Utah Jazz could be summarized in one act, it would be because they gave up an eight point lead with less than five minutes to play against a wildly shaved Denver Nuggets team and fell at Vivint Arena 98-95.

An attempt by Bojan Bogdanovic to tie the game to 98, as the clock was nearly empty when Utah lost its fifth consecutive game (including a Nuggets comeback win six days earlier), all of which have come up against Western Conference enemies, and a couple who have been against shortened teams.

For the Jazz the game was much about 3-point shooting. Of course, making shots is the point of the sport, but Utah’s ability to connect or not largely determine how the match went.

Faced with a Denver team that used only seven players all night due to a combination of injuries and the blockbuster trade with four teams and 12 players, they were ready to finish with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA – trading deadline of Thursday afternoon, the Jazz had rather drastic pieces of drought or success.

In the night, Utah finished 14 of 39 from behind the 3-point line, but only went 3 of 16 in the second half. The Nuggets went for a meager 7 of 30 for the game, but were counteracted by surpassing the Jazz and painting more assists, steals, blocks and points and less revenue.

Like the match between the two parties in Mile High City last week, Utah struggled early to go in a lot because of the way the Nuggets defended, but the Jazz soon discovered how to generate open 3-point shots and got a lot of them to build a two-digit lead in the first quarter.

They eventually led seven to 32-25 after the first 12 minutes and made seven of their 13 3-point attempts to get there.

Utah did not walk away with the win, which was a direct correlation with 3-point shooting. De Jazz scored only four points in the opening 5:20 of the second quarter, because they tried only two 3-points in that period and both missed.

But Utah straightened out the ship and tried to make eight 3’s the rest of the quarter, four, taking a 57-49 lead.

Just like the timepiece, the first part of the third quarter played about the same as the first two. With the Jazz with seven, Mike Conley went on a personal 8-0 point, with two 3-pointers, to extend the lead to 15, 71-56.

But despite the fact that it was so stony, Denver put together a run that was similar to the 27-1 made last week and that eventually led to the win. This time it was 16-4, bringing the Nuggets to three at the end of the third quarter, 75-72. It was partly due to the fact that Utah went 0 for 6 from behind the 3-point line in the last six minutes of the quarter.

The Nuggets took a few more points early in the fourth, started by a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson, the Jazz regained control and led 90-81 with 6:46 to play. The advantage was still eight in 92-84 within five minutes when the home team’s wheels fell away forever.

Denver cut the deficit to three the next minute, and then Utah didn’t score a single run over the last 3:20 of the game. In the last five minutes the Jazz went 0 for 3 from behind the 3-point line, two of which were attempts by Bogdanovic with less than a minute to go.

Utah made five sales in the last 2:36.

Jamal Murray led all scorers with 31 points, and Nikola Jokic was phenomenal for the Nuggets, especially to the end. He made a triple-double with 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Conley led the Jazz with 21, Mitchell scored 18 and three others added 16.

Utah then plays the Portland Trail Blazers, which they lost en route last Saturday, at home on Friday nights.