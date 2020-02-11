Utah Jazz limits the opponent’s second chances in victories over Houston, Dallas

DALLAS – Prior to the most recent two games, against the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks, the last time the Utah Jazz had an opponent with less than 10 second chances on January 20 was when they held the Indiana Pacers at four.

On Sunday and Monday evenings, the Jazz held the Rockets and Mavericks on two second points. That is only one bucket each.

Both teams are in the top 10 in the offensive recovery and the Mavericks score on average the third most second chance in the NBA at 14.7 points per game.

Let’s take a moment to talk about second chance points.

It should be a self-evident statistic, but for the more casual basketball fan here is a brief explanation (skip the next section if you don’t need the explanation):

A second chance is a score after the defense had the opportunity to take possession, but this failed. Usually it is attacking rebounds that result in second chance points. There are a few more nuanced and rarer cases that can lead to a second chance, but we just leave it at that.

(Basketball nerds are welcome to start reading again.)

In general, the Utah Jazz is the fourth best in the competition by limiting the opponent’s second chances (12 points per match).

It is not because Jazz opponents shoot well and the offensive rebound possibilities are not there. The Jazz has the 10th best field goal percentage of the opponent, so teams miss shots, but usually they don’t benefit from it.

It all starts with limiting the chances of the attack and attack board and if that fails, it becomes defensive due to extra possession. The Jazz is already good at limiting offensive rebounds, sixth in the competition at 9.5 per game, but they have slipped recently – both limiting teams on the attacking glass and defending it by second chance.

It is an impressive achievement to limit a team to just one second chance bucket, and to have the resilience to do it on the second night of a back-to-back, when Rudy Gobert sees dirty problems and part of the weight is bumped on Tony Bradley’s shoulders.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a shot from Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Michael Ainsworth)

Let this sink in:

Tony Bradley had more offensive rebounds (6) than Kristaps Porzingis total rebounds (4).

It was an effort that did not go unnoticed. Not only the Jazz coaching staff commented on Bradley’s post-match effort, but before the final buzzer sounded, a Mavericks coaching staff stood next to their bank with a box score and proclaimed the inequality of the team’s second chance points .

“We only had two second chance points?” Said an assistant coach from Dallas. “Two? And they have 13. What’s wrong with this photo?”

You can’t really ask for a better response to a statistical rule from the competition than that.

A team that had recently gotten out of track should be praised because it set off in so many days for the second game and had the opponent squarely rely on what it could generate through a one-off attack with one chance.

That is the mindset that this team needs to play Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat, and it is the sort of thing that the Jazz should strive for the rest of the season.